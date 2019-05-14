Best time for smartphone buyers: Honor 10, Honor 9N, Honor 8X up for grabs with big discounts on Flipkart sale

In what may come as great news to smartphone lovers, Huawei brand Honor has come up with smartphone deals during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Carnival that kicks off May 15 and will go on til May 19. Buyers who are interested will be able to save Rs 11,000 on 8 smartphone variants, wearables, and tablets after the sale starts. The smartphones that may feature during the sale include the Honor 7s and Honor 7A that will be available for Rs 5,499 and Rs 7,499, respectively. The sale will also include wearables like the Honor Band 4 and Honor Watch Magic, which were launched recently. Apart from this, buyers can avail discount offers on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 10, Honor 7S, Honor 9N, Honor 9i and Honor 8X. Speaking on the launch of offers under Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, Suhail Tariq, CMO \u2013 Honor India, said \u201cAt HONOR, we want to provide our customers the best deals across our range of products. Our ability to provide a plethora of buying options and consistent deals has been well received by our customers. We hope to continue and gratify them through such initiatives and build a deeper relationship with the brand.\u201d While the launch price of Honor 10 Lite is 16,999, buyers will get the smartphone for Rs 12,999 on the Flipkart sale, a Rs 4,000 discount. Similarly, buyers will get a discount of Rs 11, 000 on buying Honor 10 smartphone. While its original price is Rs 35,999, customers can buy it for Rs 24,999 under this sale. Among other phones, buyers can get Honor 9N at a cost of Rs 8,499, which is down from the original price of Rs 13,999. Another smartphone, Honor 9 Lite will be offered for Rs 7,999, a discount of Rs 6,000 on the original price of Rs 13,999. There are several other smartphones and wearables that the company is discounting under the sale. Those who want to purchase a Honor smartphone must grab the opportunity without wasting time.