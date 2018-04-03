Best smartphones under 10000 by Xiaomi: Check list here

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 is probably the best smartphone to buy under Rs 10,000.

The under Rs 10,000 smartphones are making a buzz in the highly-competitive Indian telecom market. In the past few years, telecom companies have made transitional changes in hardware to camera to performance of the device. The company that tops the list is Chinese giant Xiaomi who has taken the Indian market by storm with its cheap smartphones. It Redmi smartphones offers almost everything that the high-end Samsung and Apple smartphones give their users.

Here are the top Xiaomi Redmi smartphones under Rs 10,000:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5:

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 is probably the best smartphone to buy under Rs 10,000. It sports Snapdragon 625 chipset which outperforms every possible competitor in this range. It also has very reliable battery life with a 4000 mAh battery under its hood, comes with an all-metal construction, along with a fingerprint sensor at the back. Overall, it offers one of the best performance and battery life among mobile phones below Rs 10,000 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 4:

Redmi 4 sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, however, the best feature of the phone is its long-lasting battery life. Under the hood, Redmi 4 has a battery of 4100 mAh and also has a fingerprint scanner. With a display of 5-inch, Redmi 4 has a 13 MP primary camera while 5 MP front camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 on Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1:

The Redmi Y1 is just as fast as the Redmi 4 but this pocket-friendly smartphone is aimed towards selfie lovers. The smartphone sports a primary camera 13 MP while the selfie camera is of 16 MP. The Redmi Y1 is the best selfie-centric smartphone under 10K. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435. However, Redmi has installed a 3080 mAh battery under its hood, which is quite less. It is priced at Rs 8,999.