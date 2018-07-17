Best smartphones to buy from Amazon Prime Day sale and Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

The sale for Amazon will end today, while Flipkart’s sale will end on July 19

Amazon and Flipkart are currently hosting big sale on mobiles and electronics on their respective platforms under the banners Prime Day Sale and Big Shopping Days respectively. The most interesting offers, however, are on South Korean phone makers Samsung and China’s Xiaomi. The sale for Amazon will end today, while Flipkart’s sale will end on July 19. Here are the top deals on Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones from Flipkart and Amazon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale:

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro:

Galaxy J3 Pro is priced at Rs 6,490 during the sale. The smartphone was launched in 2016 and boasts a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1280 pixels. The device is powered by 1.5 GHz quad-core processor and it comes with 2 GB RAM. Galaxy J3 Pro packs 16GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro packs a 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Redmi Note 5:

The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 during the sale. Redmi Note 5 was launched in early 2018 and sports a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution. The device is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor and has 4GB RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage which is expandable. Talking of the camera, Redmi Note 5 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Redmi Note 5 Pro:

The smartphone is priced at Rs Rs 14,999.Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone was launched in February 2018. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. It is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor and has a 4GB RAM. Redmi Note 5 Pro packs 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 20-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime:

The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,990. Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime smartphone was launched in January 2018. The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy On8:

Galaxy On8 is priced at Rs 9,990. It was launched in 2016 and features a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The device is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core processor and it packs 3GB RAM. The phone packs 16GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy On8 packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Redmi Y2:

The smartphone is available for Rs 9,999. Redmi Y2 was launched in June 2018. The device boasts a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. Redmi Y2 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and comes with 3GB RAM. The smartphone packs 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB through microSD card. Talking of the camera, Redmi Y2 has a 12-MP primary camera on the rear and a 16-MP selfie shooter.