Best smartphones between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 now features three new devices that were launched recently in India
The most popular and crowded price category for smartphones in India is Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The segment is filled with the likes of Redmi Note, Realme, Honor, Asus, and Samsung Galaxy series phones that have been launched recently to refresh the lot. While Samsung is finally playing its hand to take control of the budget segment that it once lost to Xiaomi, others are pushing the boundaries to garner more sales in a short time.
With a huge assortment, the segment for smartphones priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, it becomes hard for buyers to speedily choose one. We have compiled a list of the three best smartphones in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 price range. Here it follows:
- Redmi Note 7 Pro – Launched globally at an India event, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the company’s entry to the 48-megapixel camera phone club. The smartphone has dual cameras on the back, a 4000mAh battery, and a Dot Notch display with full-HD+ resolution. It sells for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant.
- Realme 3 – Realme 3 is the latest addition to the budget segment that is being touted as the ‘biggest’ competitor to the Redmi Note 7. The Realme 3 has a ‘Dewdrop’-style display, a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0, and a 4320mAh battery. There are 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel cameras on the rear and a 13-megapixel on the front as well. It costs Rs 8,999 for the base model and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM model.
- Samsung Galaxy M20 – Samsung made a grand entry into the budget segment with the introduction of the Galaxy M series that is centred around the millennials. With a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display, an Exynos processor, Dolby Atmos, and a whopping 5000mAh battery, the Galaxy M20 also bears a dual camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone costs Rs 10,990 for the base model and Rs 12,990 for the top-end model.
