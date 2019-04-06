Best mobile phones under Rs 15,000 to play PUBG Mobile, other heavy games

PUBG Mobile has changed what was considered a nascent industry in India even with acceptable parameters suggested for the proliferation of video games. A large fraction of mobile phone gamers in India use Android smartphones due to their availability for as low as Rs 2,000 – Rs 3,000. While PUBG Mobile is supported on many Android phones, not all of them are adequately specced for the favourable gaming experience.

Most of the mid-range smartphones bear specifications that are sufficient to play PUBG Mobile and other memory-intensive games. Of course, you have to compromise with the graphics but that should not affect the gameplay. We have picked three smartphones from the mid-range that will bring out the gamer in you without shelling out much.

Redmi Note 7 Pro – Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the best smartphones that you can buy if gaming is what you will do the most. You will be able to play PUBG Mobile and other games, however, the graphics settings will need to be lowered to avoid stutters. There is a 6.3-inch Dot Notch Display that offers an expanded view of the game. There is a 4000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 7 Pro that should give you juice to finish at least four game sessions, given the graphics settings are moderate. It starts at Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy M30 – Launched as a part of Samsung’s Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M30 is the only smartphone in the mid-range that packs an AMOLED display. Not only the games look better and detailed, but it also makes movies and videos look vivid. The Galaxy M30 is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor, which we, in our review, found decent enough to handle games like PUBG Mobile. But there are some downsides if you go for high graphics on the games. But it’s 5000mAh battery will make you go on and on before you are flooded with the charging alerts. The Galaxy M30 starts at Rs 14,999.

Realme U1 – The Realme U1 is older than the aforementioned smartphones but not in terms of performance. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor that is clocked at up to 2.1GHz, so PUBG Mobile runs smoothly on the device. You can play the game in high graphics settings, however, not for long. There is up to 4GB RAM on the phone that should be sufficient. Realme U1 has a 6.3-inch LCD display that will let you prowl every nook and corner on a larger real estate. The 3500mAh battery should last up to 4 – 5 hours on gaming. Realme U1 is currently available at starting Rs 11,999.