Best of Amazon Summer Sale 2018: 10 gadgets you can buy under Rs 1,000

While there are many items that money can buy, there are many gadgets that are available at discounted price points without burning a hole in the pocket

Amazon Summer Sale kicked off on Sunday, May 13, and is still underway and buyers can avail huge discounts and cashback offers on a range of products including smartphones, PCs, gaming consoles, and other electronic items. While there are many items that money can buy, there are many gadgets that are available at discounted price points without burning a hole in the pocket.

Here are 10 gadgets that can be purchased under Rs 1,000 in the Amazon Summer Sale:

1 – boAt BassHeads 230 – the boAt BassHeads 230 in-ear headphones are available in the sale at a price of Rs 449, down from the listed price of Rs 1,299. The boAt BassHeads earphones comes in Charcoal Black, Furious Black, Lustrous Silver, and Ocean Blue colour options. The earphones pack 10mm dynamic drivers, as well as an inline microphone with one-button control.

2 – Nokia 105 – While there is an umpteen number of smartphones available today in the market, feature phones are still widely used by many. The Nokia 105 is a decent feature phone offering the same sturdiness that made Nokia a household name once. The Nokia 105 is available at a price of Rs 942, down from Rs 1,199. The specifications of the Nokia 105 include a 1.8-inch colour display, 4MB RAM, 4MB onboard storage, and 800mAh battery.

3 – SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive – Originally priced at Rs 1,125, the SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive 32GB can be availed at Rs 928 under the Amazon Summer Sale. The listing of the USB drive claims that it can offer a maximum read and write speed of up to 80MB/s. It comes with SanDisk SecureAccess software to encrypt private data, as well as a 5-year limited warranty.

4 – Xiaomi Mi 10000mAh Power Bank 2i – The Xiaomi Mi 10000mAh Power Bank 2i was launched last year and is a good steal for its original price of Rs 1,199. However, Amazon is offering the power bank at a discounted price of Rs 899 under the Summer Sale. The Mi 10000mAh Power Bank 2i is claimed have 2.2x full charge for the Mi A1 while the iPhone 7 can be fully charged 3.5 times. It has dual USB output with two-way quick charge facility.

5 – Netgear D500 Router – The Netgear D500 wireless router is available at a discounted price of Rs 999, down from the listed price of Rs 1,399 under the Amazon Summer Sale. It offers speed of up to 150Mbps with the help of built-in antennas.

6 – IndeBlue 3-in-1 USB cable – Under the Amazon Summer Sale, the IndeBlue 3-in-1 USB cable will be available to purchase at a price of Rs 997. Originally listed at a price of Rs 1,998, the IndeBlue 3-in-1 USB cable offers simultaneous charging cables for USB Type-C, Type-B, and Thunderbolt port for iPhone on one end while there is a Micro-USB port on the other. There is a 1-metre braided cable provided.

7 – Logitech C170 Webcam – The Logitech C170 Webcam is listed at a price of Rs 1,395, however, under the Amazon Summer Sale, it can be availed at a price of Rs 925. It comes with a plug and play setup with an ‘easy-to-use’ universal clip. The webcam can capture high-resolution snapshots of up to 5-megapixel resolution. It comes with a two-year warranty.

8 – Dell WM126 Wireless Mouse – The Dell WM126 Wireless Mouse is available at a price of Rs 694 after a 14 per cent discount. It has a movement of 1000dpi backed by a longer battery life, the company claims. It features standard two buttons and a scroll button setup and is claimed to last up to one year.

9 – Bingo M2 Waterproof Smart Fitness Band – The Bingo M2 fitness band, originally listed at a price of Rs 3,999, can be purchased at a price of Rs 789. It is a waterproof fitness band that gives an ingress protection of up to 10 metres. The band can track daily steps, walking and running progress, and other workout patterns. It also features support for notifications such as calls, SMS from the associated phone.

10 – Philips SPA75B/94 Laptop/Desktop Speaker – The Philips speaker can be availed at a discounted price of Rs 829, down from Rs 3,499 as listed on the website. It is a Bluetooth speaker that does not come with an inbuilt battery. It requires being plugged into the desktop or laptop for the power source. It features 2-channel drivers on each side for stereo output.