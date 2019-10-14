Best noise-canceling over-ear headphones for every budget

Noise cancelling headphones have emerged as a necessity lately. With busier lives and hectic travelling schedules, these audio devices backed by great playback battery have become a must for music lovers. With the festive season around the corner, Sudhir Chowdhary puts together a list of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for every budget which are as good for gifting as for self-pampering.

Bose Smart Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (`34,500)

These are one of the best headphones in the 19-year long line of Bose QuiteComfort which also set a benchmark for the noise-cancelling category. The headphones sport a new design of metallic band with two ends that slip into the earcups, making it comfortable and stylish at the same time. The Bose 700 also makes a good travel companion. It is ‘the’ choice if one requires active noise-cancelling with smart audio capabilities and can shed `34,500 on a pair of headphones.

Sony WH-XB900N (`16,990)

The Sony WH-XB900N is the younger and the more affordable version of Sony’s hero noise-cancelling headphones, WH-1000XM3. With active noise cancellation and smart features, the headphones are a treat for bass lovers as they come built with extra bass. The design of the product, very close to the elder brother 1000XM3 has been specifically incorporated with bass relief ear cups for longer, comfortable wear. At `16,990, the headphones are approximately half the price of the successor version; and are a steal for music lovers on a budget.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC Headphones (`24,999)

Crusher ANC unlocks dimensional sound through the combination of three innovative technologies: Skullcandy Sensory Bass, Active Noise Cancellation, and Personal Sound. Said to be the only headphone on the market to combine these three technologies, Crusher ANC is designed to take listeners deeper into their music and movies than ever before. The key Personal Sound feature enables the listener to custom-tune the headphone to their own unique hearing through the all-new Skullcandy app. The active noise cancellation technology paired with an edgy audio quality can be availed at a cost of `24,999.

Sennheiser PXC 550 (`29,990)

The German company has added another premium headphone to its line-up in India. At `29,990, the Sennheiser PXC 550 is specifically targeted at travelers due to its 30-hour battery back-up and noise cancelling. The headphones, however, are known fortheir sound quality. The noise-cancelling feature is decent enough, but if you want layered sound quality these give a strong competition to any other over-ear headphone available in the market.

Sony WH-1000XM3 (`29,990)

Sony’s 1000XM3 set the bar high for noise cancelling headphones in 2018 and can still be recommended as one of the best options available in the market if one is looking for top notch noise cancellation technology. Priced at `29,990, these headphones offer good sound quality with a claimed battery life of 30 hours. The headphones are powered by Sony’s own QN1 chipset which sets a new benchmark for audio quality. With its new HD noise cancelling processor QN1, noise cancelling power is greatly enhanced. Having a dedicated NC processor also ensures the reproduction of music is never compromised due to processor performance.