Best mobile phones under Rs 15,000 – Here is the list

Best mobile phones under Rs 15,000 in India

While the Rs 10,000 price segment has lately seen an uprise of many affordable handsets that offer decent specifications, a little higher price range of Rs 15,000 has some popular smartphones known for their flagship-like specifications without burning a hole in your pocket. We have already compiled a list of five smartphones that bang for the buck below the Rs 10,000 mark in India.

Taking the things a few notches higher, we have now listed the best mobile phones under Rs 15,000 in India. It should be noted that these smartphones have been taken into consideration on the basis of their on-paper specifications and that we do not imply our decision. Here’s the list:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The bigger variant of the popular Redmi Note 5 – Redmi Note 5 Pro has been selling like hotcakes in the country. It has gone out of stock within seconds from the start of the flash sale. While the flash sales for the smartphone have ended, leading to its open availability, the Redmi Note 5 Pro recently got a price hike of Rs 1,000 for its 4GB RAM model.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.9-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 processor, and up to 6GB of RAM. It has a dual camera setup combining a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor while on the front it has a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. It costs Rs 14,999 for the base variant while the top model costs Rs 16,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Launched as an effort to rejuvenate company’s budget offerings, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sits perfectly in the centre of affordability and quality features. The smartphone was launched as an India-exclusive model via Flipkart to take on Redmi Note 5 Pro. While it offers almost as same specifications as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, its battery and near stock Android UI makes it more compelling than it.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes in three RAM and storage models – the 3GB RAM/32GB version costs Rs 10,999, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999, and the top end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 14,999. The smartphone is exclusively available on Flipkart.

Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play is the smallest sibling of the newly introduced Moto G6 family. In India, the Lenovo brand Moto chose to launch only the two models – Moto G6 and G6 Play – leaving out the bigger variant Moto G6 Plus. The Moto G6 Play is the sequel to the Moto G5 series that has been smashing hit in the country. It comes with a huge 4000mAh battery under the hood and costs Rs 11,999.

Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. For cameras, it has a 13-megapixel rear shooter while an 8-megapixel shooter sits on the front. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung recently marked the entry of the Infinity Displays to the mid-range and budget segments with the launch of four smartphones and Galaxy J6 is one of them. Equipped with a 5.6-inch HD+ Super-AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, the Galaxy J6 offers a decent cinematic experience. It is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage with support for microSD card expansion.

Samsung Galaxy J6 comes with a 3000mAh battery that powers the internals of the smartphone. A 13-megapixel camera is mounted on the rear of the device while the front has an 8-megapixel camera. The price of Samsung Galaxy J6 is Rs 13,990 in India for the single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The successor to the last year’s Xiaomi Redmi Y1 – the Redmi Y2 is a good choice for the people who live clicking selfies. This selfie-centric smartphone was recently launched in India and is a rebranded version of the Redmi S2 that debuted in China a while back. It packs a 16-megapixel camera for selfies that is powered by Artificial Intelligence and other features such as Beauty Mode that will help you get that ‘perfect’ selfie.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has a 5.9-inch full-HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 256GB. The rear camera on the smartphone has dual shooters – 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant bears a price tag of Rs 12,999.