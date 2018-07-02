Best mobile phones under Rs 10,000 that you can buy right now – Check list here

Best smartphone under Rs 10,000: We have listed the best smartphones that have launched recently in India under Rs 10,000

Mobile phones under Rs 10,000 have come so far where they offer a nearly premium look at an affordable price point. With the likes of Xiaomi, Moto, and recently introduced Oppo’s brand Realme, this price bracket sees more dynamism in terms of phone launches than the ones overlooking the higher price segments. Of course, there are a few areas that you have to make a compromise with, but considering the price point, it’s passable.

We have listed the best smartphones that have launched recently in India under Rs 10,000. However, it should be noted that this list does not reflect our expertise on how these phones perform. The compilation consists of the phones on the basis of their on-paper specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 – After having sold over 5 million units since its first sale in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the popular smartphones that you can buy today. It is the successor to the last year’s Redmi Note 4 – which has itself penned that history of being the highest selling smartphone of the Q4 2017. The smartphone comes with a 5.9-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. You get a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs 11,999.

Moto G5S – The Moto G5S is decent phone under the Rs 10,000 mark if you are looking to get the stock Android experience. The Moto G5S was launched last year but it still is a good choice if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 13,999, however, its price has been slashed over time and it’s now available under Rs 10,000. The Moto G5S comes with near stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the Android Oreo update available. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, has a 5.2-inch display, and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Oppo Realme 1 – A rather new brand that has crossed great strides in a relatively less time is Oppo’s Realme. The Realme 1 is the first phone under the brand and it has been launched to explicitly take on the Redmi series. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base variant while its top-end model costs Rs 10,999. You get a shimmering back panel design, 6-inch full-HD display, up to 128GB of storage, and a 13-megapixel camera on the rear.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 – The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the successor to the Redmi 4 series, which is known for its affordable pricing while offering decent specifications. The smartphone was launched earlier this year and starts at Rs 7,999 for the base variant. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch display, Snapdragon 450 processor, and up to 4GB of RAM. You also get a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera on the phone.

Infinix Hot S3 – Infinix Hot S3 is another smartphone that ticks all the right boxes when it comes to offering more for less. The smartphone is available at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM model while the top-end model with 4GB of RAM costs Rs 10,999. It comes with a 5.6-inch display, Snapdragon 430 processor, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front that sets it apart from the other smartphones available at this price point.