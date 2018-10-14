Best deal ever! Apple iPhone 8 is available with Rs 22,610 discount on Paytm Mall – How to get

Apple iPhone 8 is available at just Rs 45,330 on Paytm Mall. (Source: Reuters)

The festive season sales are almost over and this could be your last chance to grab a deal. The Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ come to an end on Sunday i.e. October 14 while Amazon’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ and Paytm Mall’s ‘Maha Cashback Sale’ would also come to end on October 15. The most sought-after item during these sales were the smartphones. All the e-commerce websites sold phones at unbelievably low prices.

The Apple iPhones also witnessed exciting deals and discounts. For those who are looking to buy a smartphone but are yet to purchase one, Paytm Mall is offering iPhone 8 at a discount of Rs 22,610. The 64GB variant of the phone which has been priced at Rs 67,940 is available on the website and app at Rs 58,830.

Apart from this, the customers can get an additional cashback of Rs 13,500 which takes its effective price to just Rs 45,330. The offer is also applicable on the 256GB storage model.

(Source: Paytm Mall)

On Flipkart, iPhone 8 with 64GB storage is available for Rs 53,999, after a discount of Rs 13,941. The customers can also get an additional discount of 10 per cent if the purchase is made through an HDFC bank debit or credit card.

Meanwhile, Amazon offers the same variant of the phone for Rs 53,999 during the Great Indian sale. The customers can get an additional 10 per cent discount if the purchase is made using SBI bank debit or credit cards.

Apple iPhone 8 features and specifications

The iPhone 8 uses an LCD display and comes with a 4.7-inch display with 326 pixels-per-inch. It has a single 12MP lens on the back and sports a 7-megapixel camera on the front with FaceTime HD. The smartphone supports a Nano-SIM and has a Fingerprint sensor built into the Home button.