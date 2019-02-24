Best data plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL: Which one is for you

Data providers try to come out offer

Telecom countries across the country regularly come out with new data plans for their users. Often attractive data plans are offered to attract customers. In this data war, consumers often compare offer is better for them. Data providers try to come out offer their best offers to make their subscribers satisfied and help them make new plans for more connectivity in cheaper rates as much as possible. Here are some of the data plans that the following companies are offering:

Airtel

The Airtel has come out with Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan with validity for as long as 336 days. This plan has been introduced alongside Rs 597 prepaid recharge which offers benefits to subscribers for 168 days. These two prepaid plans are quite helpful for those who are tired of recharging every month.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 1,999 Kerala circle, a report by TelecomTalk has said. Subscribers in Kerala can get 1.5GB per data for a period of 365 days with Rs 1,999 plan. At the moment, the plan is active in Kerala circle only, but it is will soon go in other circles as well. After plans come into being, users will have a 547.5GB of 4G data to spend in in 365 days.

Apart from 1.5GB 4G data offered daily, these plans also provide unlimited local, STD and roaming calls alongside 100 national SMS per day for one year.

BSNL

BSNL has come out with offers 64 days of validity. Earlier it offered Rs 349 plan for 54 days of validity. It has also confirmed that as part of company’s additional offer Rs 349 plan with 3.2GB daily data, the recharge plan is alongside unlimited local and STD calls for the whole period of validity without any FUP limit as also 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio

The reliance Jio has come up with a Rs 399 plan that has 126 GB with 1.5 GB and is valid up to 84 days. Apart from, it has introduced another plan of Rs 349 with 105 GB and 70 days validity. Both plans of 1.5 GB per day plans.