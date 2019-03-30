Best BSNL prepaid plans: Check IPL recharges and other offers

Indian telecom companies are engaged in a stiff competition to win over market share. Telcos are coming out with lucrative offers to increase their customer base. The operators have introduced various offers with cheap data plans considering the increasing internet base in the country.

Here are some best prepaid plans of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), from which customers can choose according to their usage. Not only this, but the company has also launched special IPL packs for cricket lovers.

1.5 GB plan:

Under this scheme is offering 1.5 GB data per day as also free PRBT for 28 days. Those interested in this offer will have to spend Rs 198.

91 GB scheme

The company is offering 91 GB scheme for 365 days. Data charges after freebies are 3p/10b. A subscriber can buy this offer at the cost of Rs 1,498 as per bsnl.co.in.

3 GB data offer-

The customer can use high-speed data of 3 GB for a day after which it will reduce to 80 kbps. The customer can also enjoy free call with other BSNL numbers. The plan is valid for 45 days on a recharge of Rs 333.

BSNL Rs 186 prepaid recharge offer:

It comes with 1GB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls (excluding Mumbai and Delhi). Users also get 100 SMS per day.

BSNL Rs 399 prepaid recharge:

It has a validity of 74 days and offers unlimited voice calls as well as national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi as well as 100 SMS per day. It comes with 1GB data per day and speeds will reduce to 80 kbps after exhaustion of daily limit. Customers can also access free PRBT with unlimited song change option.

As the excitement of Indian Premier League 2019 rises with each passing day, BSNL has announced its Rs 199 and Rs 499 prepaid plans offering free Cricket SMS alerts for fans.

IPL recharge plans come with unlimited voice calls as well as daily data benefits.

According to The Indian Express report, BSNL’s Rs 199 IPL prepaid recharge offer has a validity of 28 days. Customers can avail a total of 28GB data at 1GB per day along with unlimited voice calls in the home circle.

The Rs 499 IPL prepaid recharge offer comes with voice calling benefits in the home as well as national roaming including Delhi and Mumbai circle as well as a total of 90GB data. It comes with a cap of 1GB data per day and the validity is 90 days. It also bundles 100 SMSes per day.

State-owned telecom firm BSNL, however, is undergoing a rough phase. The company has been in the red for the past more than five years and it failed to pay on time February salary to its around 1.76 lakh employees due to financial constraints.

Reportedly, underlining the tough times for it ahead, this is the first instance of the company defaulting on salary payments.

The employees’ union has also written to union telecom minister Manoj Sinha urging that the government release funds pay the salaries as well as revive the ailing firm.