Best apps to watch Independence Day celebrations, PM Narendra Modi speech LIVE – Check full list here

India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on August 15 to remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Our country has come a long way since we liberated ourselves from the clutches of the British empire. There is a ripple of digitalisation stretching out to the far-flung areas of our country, and, thanks to Reliance Jio, the proliferation of Internet in India saw an unprecedented spike, so much so that a large population has access to the Internet. Every year, the two national events that everyone eagerly waits to witness the prowess of India as a nation are the Independence Day and Republic Day. The Independence Day parade reflects the grandeur of how culturally rich India is as a country.

While state-owned Doordarshan exclusively telecasts the Independence Day parade on TV, you can alternatively watch it through other platforms. With changing times, it has become immensely easy to watch the live streams of momentous events. Here are some apps that you can hook on to watch the Independence Day parade live on your device.

1. YouTube – YouTube is a preloaded app on all the phones running Android while it is majorly downloaded by the iOS users for their daily dose of video consumption. With strong 4G connectivity in most areas, you can just fire up the YouTube app to begin with the India Gate parade. Now, all you have to do is make a search for “Independence Day parade live” and the results will appear on the screen. Alternatively, if you want to save the hassle of selecting the channel, you can directly search for DoordarshanNational on YouTube that live-streams the event. Other channels that offer a live stream include RSTV, Bharatiya Janata Party, and DD News among others.

2. Jio TV – Jio TV is perhaps the most popular live TV app in India. With over 650 channels, Jio TV offers HD quality channels with a stream synchronised with the satellite telecast. You can search for any news channel, in your preferred language, to watch the parade live on your phone. All the Doordarshan channels are available on JioTV, so you won’t have to try harder to find it. Remember, you need to have the Jio SIM card inserted into the phone you’re using to watch JioTV channels.

3. Airtel TV – Another live TV streaming app that is popular among the users after Jio TV is Airtel TV. While the number of channels on Airtel TV is not as high as Jio TV, the channels that run the live telecast of Independence Day parade are available. You can watch Doordarshan and other news channels that will be offering the live stream. Unlike Jio TV, you don’t need to have the Airtel SIM card inserted into the phone to enjoy the services, meaning after you are signed into the app with your account, you can use Wi-Fi or a mobile data connection using any SIM card.

4. IGTV – IGTV is the recently-announced standalone app by the Facebook-owned Instagram. IGTV is essentially an app that instantly begins playing videos after opening it. You don’t have to enter the search term and wait for the results to get going with the app. However, searching and playing preferred videos is available to the users. IGTV largely supports vertical videos with an idea that most people find it clumsily tiring to switch their phones to the landscape mode. This is the reason why most content creators post vertical videos on the app. However, you will find a large number of horizontal videos.

To watch the Independence Day parade, you have few options on IGTV. The national broadcaster Doordarshan is not available on the platform and its peers including RSTV, which has a good presence on the Internet, is not there, as well. The options you are left with include the news channels that run the live streams of the parade. You can search the name of the news channel and tap on the live feed to begin watching.

