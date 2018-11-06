Best air pollution masks that you must buy this Diwali

From the N95 mask, which is quite popular for tackling smog, to N100 mask that is more effective at dealing with very minute particles, we have compiled a list of the best air pollution masks that you can buy
The air quality in New Delhi and other cities in Northern India has already deteriorated. It is set to take a huge plunge in upcoming days that include Diwali, the day when firecrackers are burst incessantly throughout the country. Breathing the air is no less than a task, ever so because of the increased levels of PM10 and PM2.5. It becomes extremely necessary to stay indoors to save yourself from inhaling the toxic air. But going out is inevitable and this is when the air pollution masks play a big role. Air pollution masks come in many varieties depending on how bad the air is in your region.
From the N95 mask, which is quite popular for tackling smog, to N100 mask that is more effective at dealing with very minute particles, we have compiled a list of the best air pollution masks that you can buy. The budget friendliness has been kept in mind while creating the list so that you don’t have to spend too much on air pollution masks.
- 3M Pollution N95 9504 INV mask – This one costs Rs 164, which makes it one of the affordable air pollution masks you can get in the market. 3M is a renowned brand in the industry. It boasts of filtering the air of 95 per cent particles that are bigger than 0.3 microns. It comes with a nose clip so that you don’t end up setting it up over your nose every minute. It’s available on Amazon.in.
- Honeywell Pollution H801V N95 H801V mask – The Honeywell Pollution H801V N95 H801V mask is NIOSH N95 certified, which means it has been passed through the industry-grade tests conducted by National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. It is a disposable mask and you cannot use it after a while. The listing of the air pollution mask on Flipkart mentions that it will last about 70-80 hours in a city like New Delhi. There is an exhalation valve given on the mask to ease out breathing. It costs Rs 199 for one unit.
- VOGMASK Noir N99CV Large mask – This N99 mask from VOGMASK is a high-quality mask that can filter PM2.5 effectively. The particles as small as 1-micrometre are filtered by the active carbon filters embedded inside the air mask. There are two ear strings attached on each side of the mask. The build quality is sturdy, which means the mask will not slip from your nose. The VOGMASK Noir N99CV mask costs Rs 2,000.
- Atlanta Healthcare Cambridge N99 – The Atlanta Healthcare Cambridge N99 is touted to feature the ‘British Technology’ from the Ministry of Defence. It is claimed to filter out 99 per cent particles in the air including fine particles such as PM10, PM2.5 and even PM0.3. There is an adjustable nose clip on the mask that prevents it from slipping from your nose. There are active carbon filters available inside the mask that stop the airborne microorganisms to enter your respiratory system. You get the option of choosing the no valve, 1 exhalation valve, and two valves. The mask costs Rs 4,4800 for the no-valve variant and is available on Amazon.in.
