Best air pollution masks that you must buy this Diwali

The pollution levels in Delhi are spiking to all-time high

The air quality in New Delhi and other cities in Northern India has already deteriorated. It is set to take a huge plunge in upcoming days that include Diwali, the day when firecrackers are burst incessantly throughout the country. Breathing the air is no less than a task, ever so because of the increased levels of PM10 and PM2.5. It becomes extremely necessary to stay indoors to save yourself from inhaling the toxic air. But going out is inevitable and this is when the air pollution masks play a big role. Air pollution masks come in many varieties depending on how bad the air is in your region.

From the N95 mask, which is quite popular for tackling smog, to N100 mask that is more effective at dealing with very minute particles, we have compiled a list of the best air pollution masks that you can buy. The budget friendliness has been kept in mind while creating the list so that you don’t have to spend too much on air pollution masks.

Read more: Delhi air pollution: How to choose the best home air purifier and which one it is