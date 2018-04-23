BENQ Zowie EC1-B & EC2-B mice review: These will keep your gaming hands ready for action

The mice are identical except for their size, with EC1-B slightly larger than the EC2-B.

Your desktop computer or the notebook PC is at the heart of a great gaming experience, but you require a great mouse too. If you are looking for a mouse that offers both comfort and ergonomics, then recent introductions from Taiwan’s computer peripherals firm BenQ can be a good option. Its new Zowie gaming mice—EC1-B and EC2-B—come equipped with the 3360 sensor, providing gamers with a different mouse-tracking feel. These new gaming mice are aimed at competitive gamers and e-sports fans.

The mice are identical except for their size, with EC1-B slightly larger than the EC2-B. In addition to a different sensor, the EC-B series also has a USB report rate switch with indicator lights at the bottom of the mouse. This makes adjusting your settings more convenient and allows you to check your mouse rate without the need for additional software.

Ergonomically designed exclusively for right-handed users, both the mice offer users a bigger room for wrist movements. The shape of the right side of mouse is well rounded. It allows the user’s fingertips to hold/cover the mouse to move smoothly. Two other changes in the EC-B series are the position of the DPI indicator light and the mouse feet. The DPI indicator light is now on the bottom of the mouse while the two large mouse feet have been replaced with four smaller ones. Both the mice versions are available at Rs 7,500.