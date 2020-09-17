BenQ TH585 Projector: Bring home the large screen experience

Upto 15,000 hours lamp life with Lamp Save Mode enables sustained entertainment over a long period of time.

As lifestyles change and people spend more time at home, the urge to consume entertainment at home, especially on a big screen, is booming. With BenQ’s TH585 home entertainment projector, you can enhance your moments of entertainment with a wide screen and powerful sound. For instance, you can plan a movie night with family, binge-watch your favourite show or schedule a match night with friends. This new product from BenQ fulfills all kinds of needs at home, including great performance in high brightness rooms, demand for real life-like colour accuracy for movies, the flexibility for set-up in different rooms, and connectivity with various entertainment devices.

The TH585 projector (Amazon price: Rs 64,990) comes equipped with 3,500 lumens of high brightness for living room viewing with lights on, Full HD 1080p image quality, and powerful built-in 10-watt speaker. Upto 15,000 hours lamp life with Lamp Save Mode enables sustained entertainment over a long period of time. BenQ India managing director Rajeev Singh says with the new offering, BenQ aims to enhance the OTT content-viewing experience from the safety and comfort of your home.

Some key features:

1080P Resolution: 1080p Full HD image quality with 3500 ANSI lumens and 10,000:1 contrast ratio for good entertainment experiences in well-lit environment.

Real colours: 95% Rec. 709 color accuracy produces real colours thereby providing visually immersive entertainment for movies and binge-watching.

Built-in speaker: Powerful built-in 10-watt speaker makes the experience enriching while watching movies, web-series or sports.

Big screen: The short-throw projection produces 100-inch images from 3 metres.

Easy installation: Take the show on the road. TH585 sets up in seconds to turn any space into your personal home theatre.

Multi-source connectivity: Whether it is a streaming device, gaming console, Blue-ray player, or Handheld device. Connect as you want.

Low latency: 16ms low input lag and microsecond DMD fast response ensure ultra-smooth gaming experiences.

15,000 Hours Lamp Life: LampSave mode extends projector lamp life up to 15,000 hours.

Estimated street price: Rs 64,990