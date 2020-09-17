BenQ TH585 Projector: Bring home the large screen experience

The TH585 projects Full HD resolution on to your screen, making it perfect for gaming and watching movies
As lifestyles change and people spend more time at home, the urge to consume entertainment at home, especially on a big screen, is booming. With BenQ’s TH585 home entertainment projector, you can enhance your moments of entertainment with a wide screen and powerful sound. For instance, you can plan a movie night with family, binge-watch your favourite show or schedule a match night with friends. This new product from BenQ fulfills all kinds of needs at home, including great performance in high brightness rooms, demand for real life-like colour accuracy for movies, the flexibility for set-up in different rooms, and connectivity with various entertainment devices.
The TH585 projector (Amazon price: Rs 64,990) comes equipped with 3,500 lumens of high brightness for living room viewing with lights on, Full HD 1080p image quality, and powerful built-in 10-watt speaker. Upto 15,000 hours lamp life with Lamp Save Mode enables sustained entertainment over a long period of time. BenQ India managing director Rajeev Singh says with the new offering, BenQ aims to enhance the OTT content-viewing experience from the safety and comfort of your home.
1080P Resolution: 1080p Full HD image quality with 3500 ANSI lumens and 10,000:1 contrast ratio for good entertainment experiences in well-lit environment. Real colours: 95% Rec. 709 color accuracy produces real colours thereby providing visually immersive entertainment for movies and binge-watching. Built-in speaker: Powerful built-in 10-watt speaker makes the experience enriching while watching movies, web-series or sports. Big screen: The short-throw projection produces 100-inch images from 3 metres. Easy installation: Take the show on the road. TH585 sets up in seconds to turn any space into your personal home theatre. Multi-source connectivity: Whether it is a streaming device, gaming console, Blue-ray player, or Handheld device. Connect as you want. Low latency: 16ms low input lag and microsecond DMD fast response ensure ultra-smooth gaming experiences. 15,000 Hours Lamp Life: LampSave mode extends projector lamp life up to 15,000 hours.