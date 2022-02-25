BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U 4K gaming monitor launched in India: Check price and specifications

The BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor has inbuilt 2.1 channel speakers, including a 5W subwoofer and two 2W speakers.

BenQ has launched the Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor in India. The high-end gaming monitor for current-generation consoles and PCs sports a 32-inch 4K Ultra-HD display and boasts a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and 1ms response time.

The monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology that reduces lag and stutter. It also comes equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports for consoles and DisplayPort 1.4 support for PC gaming. The BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor has inbuilt 2.1 channel speakers, including a 5W subwoofer and two 2W speakers.

BENQ MOBIUZ EX3210U INDIA PRICE, AVAILABILITY

The BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor will be available for sale in India at Rs 87,500. The company has made the monotir available via Amazon as well as IT retail outlets. The new BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U monitor will be sold in a single white colour, the company said.

BENQ MOBIUZ EX3210U FEATURES, SPECIFICATIONS

With a 32-inch 4K Ultra-HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) IPS LCD display, the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor comes with a 1ms response time and supports refresh rate of 120Hz when connected to an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5 gaming console. When connected to a computer, the refresh rate goes up to 144Hz.

The gaming monitor supports 600 nits of maximum brightness and features the Taiwanese company’s HDRi technology that automatically adjusts brightness and contrast. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology that reduces lag, tearing, and stuttering while gaming. The monitor offers 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and is certified as Vesa DisplayHDR 600, the company has claimed.

The new BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U gaming monitor’s dual 2W speakers and 5W subwoofer comes with five audio presets for racing, FPS, and sports games and also for cinema and pop/live music, alongwith BenQ’s Bongiovi DPS sound technology.

The monitor’s connectivity options include a DisplayPort 1.4 port for PC gaming at 4K resolution, two HDMI 2.1 ports for current-gen consoles, four USB 3.0 ports, and a headphone jack.