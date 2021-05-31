BenQ GS2 smart wireless portable projector: Spice up family time with this projector

Using Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB-C, or its built-in media reader, GS2 instantly casts and plays upto Full HD visual content whether indoors or out.

As consumers spend more time inside their homes, they are on the lookout for devices that can enhance and upgrade their home entertainment infrastructure. A projector can be a perfect partner to meet the consumer’s diverse needs, be it for entertainment, work or learning. If it’s wireless and portable, it is even better because of the flexibility it provides as it can be used anywhere in the house. Sensing a market opportunity, BenQ has debuted its GS2 smart wireless portable projector that is available on Amazon at a best buy price of Rs 59,990.

Compact and lightweight, GS2 sets up anywhere without any connectivity concerns. The projector is splash-proof with IPX2 certification, drop-proof, and works with virtually any wireless or wired source device. It is equipped with streaming content that you can access with Smart control app that allows you quick and easy access of the projector with your own mobile without leaving the couch. GS2 delivers long-lasting high definition picture quality with precise colours and razor-sharp clarity coupled with a 20,000 hour maintenance-free Solid state LED light source.

Using Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB-C, or its built-in media reader, GS2 instantly casts and plays upto Full HD visual content whether indoors or out. It also doubles as a powerful Bluetooth speaker and comes with the Aptoide TV app market for limitless streaming potential. It features autofocus, auto vertical keystone, and an adjustable hinge for easy, instant operation in any setting.

The projector is designed with families’ and children’s safety and comfort in mind, utilising a richly colourful and vibrantly bright reflected LED light and BenQ-exclusive LumiExpert ambient-sensing automatic brightness technology to optimise the viewing experience while safeguarding viewer comfort and vision health. GS2 even includes an eye proximity sensor to temporarily blank the projector to prevent shining into children’s eyes.

Estimated street price: Rs 59,990