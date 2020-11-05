  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bengaluru to host virtual tech summit

November 5, 2020 9:02 AM

The 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) will be held virtually between November 19 and 21 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually inaugurate the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to virtually inaugurate the event. It will be organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T of the Government of Karnataka with participation from technology stalwarts like Krish Gopalkirshnan, co-founder, Infosys, chairman of Axilor Venture, and chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on Information Technology and Kiran Majumdar Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, and chairperson of the Karnataka Vision Group on Biotechnology.

The event will also bring together industry organisations like Nasscom, TiE, ELCIA, IESA, ABAI, ABLE, CLIK and IACC.

