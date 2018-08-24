Believe it or not! This website is offering buy one, get one deal on Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The phone is retailing for 9 or .66 a month for the 128 GB variant while the 512GB version will retail for ,249 or .08 per month on the Verizon website. (Source: Website)

The sale of Samsung’s highly awaited flagship device – Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has started on various online platforms across the globe. The smartphone which comes in two variants – 128 GB and 512 GB – is available on Samsung retail outlet and Samsung e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm in India. The device will be manufactured at Samsung’s largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida that was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the customers have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on this stylish phone, its price may give many second thoughts. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 67,900 while the 512GB variant has been priced at Rs 84,900.

Even though Samsung is giving Rs 6,000 cashback to HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders across all aforementioned platforms – an offer that will last till August 9, 2018 – the phone would still cost over Rs 60,000.

For those who are looking for a good deal in the United States, Verizon is offering a free Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9, or Galaxy S9+ on the purchase of Galaxy Note9 on a Verizon device payment plan and at least one new line of service.

The phone is retailing for $999 or $41.66 a month for the 128 GB variant while the 512GB version will retail for $1,249 or $52.08 per month on the Verizon website. The customers will also be eligible for six free months of Apple Music.

“Up to $999.99 device payment purchase required per phone. 2nd phone: less up to $999.99 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos w/in 1-2 billing cycles; promo credits end when balance paid or line terminated/transferred; 0% APR. New line of service required. Can’t be combined with any other offers,” the statement on Verizon website reads.

As unfortunate as it may be, the offer is only available in the United States. “Free 2-Day shipping on orders $49+ Free 3-5 Day ground shipping on orders under $49 or orders containing batteries. Available for purchases placed on VerizonWireless.com for delivery within the U.S. only, excluding Alaska and Hawaii,” the website says.

So, while the Americans have a chance to get two Samsung Note 9s at the price of one, customers in India will have to contend with cashback offers and discounts to buy one.