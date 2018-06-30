Believe it or not! Google Pixel 2 XL available for just Rs 15,599 at Airtel store

Google Pixel 2 XL is now available at a never-before price of Rs 15,599. customers will get 50GB data per month along with free Amazon Prime subscription and unlimited calling.

The much talked about Google smartphone Google Pixel 2 XL can now be yours at an unbelievable price! The flagship phone that was launched in India last year is now available at a never-before price of Rs 15,599. Yes, you heard that right! This mammoth offer is on the 64GB variant that costs Rs 56,999. However, customers can only avail this offer Airtel’s Online Store that includes payments of Rs 2,799 per month for 18 months. Hence, the buyer will eventually have to end up paying Rs 50,382 over the 18 month period.

For the 128GB variant, the one-time payment is of Rs 22,599. Under the plan, customers will get 50GB data per month along with free Amazon Prime subscription and unlimited calling. The customers will also get free handset damage protection for 12 months. Other benefits also include free Amazon Prime membership for one year, which is worth Rs 999 per year.

The 2,799 monthly plan cover covers EMI cost, unlimited calling and up to 80GB data. Also, the thing to be noted is that the handset damage protection is only available on devices with the MRP above Rs 26,200.

How to avail Google Pixel 2 XL from Airtel Online store:

After selecting the smartphone, you can get instant loan approval. Buyers need to pay a small down payment and commit to an Airtel Postpaid Plan 18 months. The phone will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep.

How to claim Free Handset Protection?

Download ‘My Airtel’ app after subscribing to the iPhone postpaid plan. Then, click on the handset damage protection banner in my airtel app. Subscribe for free.

Google Pixel 2 XL features & specifications:

The Google Pixel 2 XL comes in Black colour as well as a Black and White model. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 835 processor, has 4GB of RAM and two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. The internal memory option is absent from the phone, as Google promised unlimited storage for pictures and videos which can be backed up to the Google Photos mobile application.

Pixel 2 XL has a 12MP rear camera lens, along with an OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and f/1,7 aperture. It is able to click Portrait mode (DSLR like) images without even needing a dual camera.