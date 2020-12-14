Believe it or not but, Nokia laptops are a thing now; details inside

Nokia PureBook X14 special launch price in India is Rs 59,990.

After smart TVs, the brand Nokia is entering yet another uncharted consumer-electronics segment in India — laptops. The first Nokia-branded laptop is called the Nokia PureBook X14. It will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18, at a special launch price of Rs 59,990.

To be clear, Nokia is not making this laptop. It is part of a strategic partnership between Flipkart and Nokia that allows the Walmart-owned e-commerce major to “develop, facilitate the manufacturing and distribution” of Nokia-branded laptops, while “managing the end-to-end go-to-market strategy.”

“Analysis of millions of customer reviews and a study of the laptop market have revealed a high demand for attributes such as premium picture quality, multifunctionality, ultra-lightweight, and sleek design,” Flipkart said in a statement. “Guided by these insights, Flipkart, along with Nokia, is looking to address the requirements of contemporary laptop users, who often juggle between work and home.”

Nokia PureBook X14 — the first Nokia-branded laptop

To be clear, Nokia is not making this laptop.

The Nokia PureBook X14 with its thin and light-weight premium design and a very likeable spec-sheet (that includes a Gen 10 Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM, and fast NVMe solid-state storage) is targeting the “value-conscious” buyer, the segment that recently got a shot in the arm with the arrival of Xiaomi laptops. Though unlike Xiaomi, Flipkart and Nokia are kicking things off with just one configuration/model.

The 14-inch Nokia laptop has a slim profile and weighs in at just 1.1 kg. It comes in matte black finish and has a backlit keyboard. The screen is IPS LCD with a FHD resolution and supports Dolby Vision. Under the hood, you get a 1.6Ghz Gen 10 Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life. Fast charging (up to 65W) is supported.

Connectivity options on the Nokia PureBook X14 include 2 USB 3.1, 1 USB 2.0, Type-C, HDMI, and headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box and features an integrated HD webcam that also supports Windows Hello authentication.