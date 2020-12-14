Believe it or not but, Nokia laptops are a thing now; details inside

The first Nokia-branded laptop is called the Nokia PureBook X14.
Nokia PureBook X14 special launch price in India is Rs 59,990.
After smart TVs, the brand Nokia is entering yet another uncharted consumer-electronics segment in India — laptops. The first Nokia-branded laptop is called the Nokia PureBook X14. It will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18, at a special launch price of Rs 59,990.
To be clear, Nokia is not making this laptop. It is part of a strategic partnership between Flipkart and Nokia that allows the Walmart-owned e-commerce major to “develop, facilitate the manufacturing and distribution” of Nokia-branded laptops, while “managing the end-to-end go-to-market strategy.”
“Analysis of millions of customer reviews and a study of the laptop market have revealed a high demand for attributes such as premium picture quality, multifunctionality, ultra-lightweight, and sleek design,” Flipkart said in a statement. “Guided by these insights, Flipkart, along with Nokia, is looking to address the requirements of contemporary laptop users, who often juggle between work and home.”
Nokia PureBook X14 — the first Nokia-branded laptop
The Nokia PureBook X14 with its thin and light-weight premium design and a very likeable spec-sheet (that includes a Gen 10 Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM, and fast NVMe solid-state storage) is targeting the “value-conscious” buyer, the segment that recently got a shot in the arm with the arrival of Xiaomi laptops. Though unlike Xiaomi, Flipkart and Nokia are kicking things off with just one configuration/model.
The 14-inch Nokia laptop has a slim profile and weighs in at just 1.1 kg. It comes in matte black finish and has a backlit keyboard. The screen is IPS LCD with a FHD resolution and supports Dolby Vision. Under the hood, you get a 1.6Ghz Gen 10 Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life. Fast charging (up to 65W) is supported.
Connectivity options on the Nokia PureBook X14 include 2 USB 3.1, 1 USB 2.0, Type-C, HDMI, and headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box and features an integrated HD webcam that also supports Windows Hello authentication.