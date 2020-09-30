Becoming Creative: PicsArt helps kickstart storytelling

This San Francisco-headquartered firm has seen impressive growth in India in recent months and is upbeat on expanding its market here.

There are dozens of photo apps out there for every kind of creator, but it can be hard to find the right one for you. Enter PicsArt —a rapidly-growing creative platform and social editing app that is being talked about a lot in the highly competitive photo and video category. This San Francisco-headquartered firm has seen impressive growth in India in recent months and is upbeat on expanding its market here.

After the announcement of the first countrywide lockdown to combat Covid-19, PicsArt saw a 45% increase in monthly active users (MAU) in India alone and a 43% jump in app downloads. The company reckons that India is home to one of the largest millennial groups, including its ever-expanding content creators, who look for the best options to meet their photo and video editing requirement.

“India has always been a key market for PicsArt and we wish to grow further,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, founder and CEO, PicsArt. “The recent development in the app industry in this region and the lockdown forcing everyone to stay at home give us a huge opportunity to be even more helpful as a creative outlet, stress reliever, and for small businesses, an easy way to create marketing material. We are seeing a huge rise in demand for consumer-friendly photo and video editing platforms.”

PicsArt is backed by Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Siguler Guff and Company. For the uninitiated, PicsArt is an image editing, collage and drawing app and a social network. It enables users to take and edit pictures, draw with layers, and share their images with the PicsArt community and on other networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

With more than 1 billion downloads to date, the all-in-one photo and video editing app offers a unique combination of creative tools, unlimited content and a thriving community of 150 million monthly active creators, focusing on the social editing experience. Many of its creators upload free-to-edit content, which is then used by other community members in their edits, or “remixes”.

Ravish Jain, country head of PicsArt India, said, “PicsArt comes as a boon to the many content creators who have been looking for an alternative photo and video editing app that goes beyond the default filter apps they were used to. With thousands of editing tools, users can transform their photos and videos, create stickers, and stir up their hidden artist by creating, editing and remixing visual content.”

PicsArt Gold is available ad-free on a monthly or annual subscription basis for those wishing to enjoy premium editing. With PicsArt Gold, subscribers have access to millions of stickers, hundreds of fonts, frames and backgrounds, and an entire library of free-to-edit content and stock photography. PicsArt users can try a free 7-day trial to explore the premium perks included with PicsArt Gold.