Beautiful! OnePlus 6 cameras took these amazing photographs, check them out

OnePlus 6 will come with a notched display, sport dual rear cameras – 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel

OnePlus 6 launch seems just around the corner as almost all key specifications, features, and the look of the device have been abundantly shared by the company. To top it up, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared some photographs taken by OnePlus 6 to flaunt its camera prowess. The shots taken by OnePlus 6 seem promising as it will most likely sport dual cameras on the rear. In line with this, the company has now teased that OnePlus 6 will bear water-resistance.

The shots shared by Lau on Weibo mostly belong to the daylight photography of building structures and vegetation, including flowers and plants. There is a good amount of detail in the photos along with focused subjects. The photographs were taken in Stanford, California. However, the commenters were curious to know how the OnePlus 6 cameras performed in low-light conditions.

OnePlus 6 camera samples shared by company CEO Pete Lau

Elsewhere, OnePlus on Twitter shared a new teaser of the upcoming flagship OnePlus 6 showing a GIF image of water drops, accompanied by a caption that reads – “Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we.” This hints at the possibility of some level of water resistance on the OnePlus 6. However, it is unknown whether the device will be IP67 certified or IP68 certified.

To recap, the OnePlus 6 will come with a notched display, sport dual rear cameras – 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel, run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM configurations. There could be more than one internal storage models, one of them having 256GB storage, a first for OnePlus phones. It will support Dash Charging that is touted to give a day’s battery within 20 minutes of charging. There will be three colour models – Black, White, and a new Coral Blue.

In India, the OnePlus 6 is likely to be available exclusively on Amazon.