Beats Studio Buds TWS earbuds launched with Active Noise Cancellation: Check price, features

The audio device comes with an advanced digital processor or for clearer and under the audio.

Beats Studio Buds truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are official. The earbuds use a dual-element diaphragm placed in a two-chamber housing for better flexibility and stereo separation. The buds have no stem and feature active noise cancellation with one-touch pairing on both Apple and Android devices.

Beats Studio Buds Price

The Buds are priced at 149.99 USD (approx Rs 11,000) and are offered in three colour options Black, White, and beats Red. They are available for purchase through the Apple web store for the US and Canada markets. Shipping starts from June 24. There’s no information on its availability in other countries, including India.

Beats Studio Buds specifications, features

The audio device comes with an advanced digital processor or for clearer and under the audio.

The devices come with two modes ANC and Transparency mode. With the former, a filter keeps unwanted sound in the surrounding out of the listener’s ears. The ‘Transparency mode’ the audience gets a more ‘open’ listening experience where outside sound reaches ears through external-facing microphones.

The Beats Studio Buds can deliver eight hours of listening with ANC off with a single charge. When inside the case, the buds can get two additional charges to deliver 24 hours of audio usage. When ANC or Transparency mode is turned on the earbuds can last up to 5 hours. Five minutes of charge can deliver hours of audio playtime. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant as well.

The connectivity option is Class 1 Bluetooth and both iOS and Android device users can connect to them with one-touch pairing. Thus the device will automatically get paired to the device by simply opening the case. The pairing is not limited to iOS users but also Android owners, using the Beats app.

The device also has a bot function where users can instruct ‘Siri’ to connect to the device. The charging case supports USB Type-C charging and the earbuds do not come with touch controls. Users need to use physical buttons to control calls, music, and switch between ANC and Transparency modes.