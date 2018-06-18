Beat the scorching heat! Check these websites to get ACs on rent – How to avail best offers

You will have to make daily, weekly, or monthly rentals to use the air conditioner and return it when you are done

The summers in India are sweltering. The sultry winds gusting in the atmosphere has not only shot the temperature through the roof but also compelled us to stay indoors. Well, that is going to cool down your body temperature only if you have an air conditioner at your home. And the cost of a basic AC in India may make you sweat before you could install it to enjoy the luxury. Well, it’s no more a plausible reason to ponder nowadays. There are many websites that let you bring an AC home without incurring any costs.

We are talking about the AC serve provided on rental-basis. You will have to make daily, weekly, or monthly rentals to use the air conditioner and return it when you are done. You can visit these rental websites, select from a range of ACs available as per your needs, and make a booking. You can choose to pay online or in cash, which won’t burn a hole in your pocket. While there are websites that offer this service, there are many offline retailers and shops that let you own an AC for a limited time in exchange for a relatively affordable price point.

Here are the websites that you can visit and book yourself an AC from:

Rentomojo – Go to rentomojo.com and visit the AC section, where you will find a line of air conditioners to choose from. Not only the ACs, you will find other accessories that you might want to couple with the AC. The rental for ACs starts at Rs 1,709 and goes up as per your requirements.

Snaponrent – The customers need to visit snaponrent.com and find themselves the suitable AC. You can avail an AC on rent for the entire summertime, as long as six months precisely, not just for a few days. On top of that, you can even get an air purifier on rent so as to further cleanse the air of the impurities.

AConRent – This is another website that lets you bring an AC home at a low price. The customers can visit aconrentdelhi.com and search for the best match. One thing to remember, the services are only available in Delhi. You can get the AC installed at your home, get it repaired, and order gas filling for it.

Rentongo – Through rentongo.com, the customers can avail the ACs for as low as Rs 0, as per the website. You can choose ACs and book them for your home, however, all the locations are not covered by this website, so you should check that first.