Baybot OpenAlert: Tighten your home security

Baybot OpenAlert silently keeps your premises safe with intelligent sensors keeping an eye on every door

Mumbai-based Baybot’s motto is to create secure places with modern technology. Towards this, it has introduced OpenAlert—a smart, wireless, and connected door sensor that sends you an instant notification every time a door opens or shuts, or even if it’s left open. The solution is designed to help you secure your family, home and all possible workplaces—including shops, offices, retail outlets and more.

For the not-so-tech-savvy, OpenAlert is a simple yet intelligent door sensor that connects to your home Wi-Fi and instantly sends an alert to your smartphone the moment a door is open or shut. It can also give you a real-time status if the door is still left open, or kept shut.

Company officials inform OpenAlert is a connected IoT device to secure any location or premise you could think of. It is a simple, matchbox-sized (52g), two-part battery-operated door sensor that pairs with Baybot’s security app. All you need to do is pair OpenAlert with your smartphone over the Wi-Fi and leave the rest to Baybot. The cloud-connected OpenAlert monitors the door 24×7 and instantly alerts you when its status changes from shut to open.

Using the Baybot App, you can also keep an eye on the door in real-time. Get to know the current status of whether the monitored door is shut or open, and everything is secure as you need it. Place it on your main door, back door, windows, main gate, baby room, your garage, or on your lockers in your shop, retail store, stock room, safe room or any other place important that you need to be alerted about. The OpenAlert can also be handy on your household furniture and appliances. Use it on the refrigerator, the oven, the washer, the cabinets, the drawers, the attic door, and almost any place you can imagine that has a door that needs to be monitored. Trust us, if you have infants or toddlers at home, you will need one of these.

Installation is super simple and hassle-free—no drilling or wires required. Bundled with the Baybot OpenAlert is a two-part 3M self-adhesive two-way tape and mounting it where you need it is a matter of two minutes. All you need to do is pop in two AAA cells, place the adhesive tape, line up the sensor with the door and its frame and press down firmly. Then pair your sensor with your app and carry on with your daily routine.

The Baybot OpenAlert smart wireless door monitor is available for Rs 1,399 on Baybot.in and Flipkart.com, with a 12-month warranty period.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,399