Battling COVID-19: Now a platform to help people find Covid vaccination slots

Vaccination is now open for people between 18 and 44 years as well, but getting an appointment is difficult as slots are filled up fast. Legal-tech firm Leegality has found a solution. It has launched a platform — covid.leegality.net — to help citizens find vaccination slots across India. All one has to do is register on the platform with their email ID and mention their state and district of residence. The platform is programmed to check the CoWIN app for available vaccination slots for citizens above 18 years of age, every two minutes! Users can get notified via email about available vaccination slots at centres in their vicinity.

Since the launch of this platform in the first week of May, more than 10,000 people across 400 districts have been using the tool to track vaccination slots. Shivam Singla, founder and CEO, Leegality, said, “We are facing the greatest healthcare challenge with the Covid-19 pandemic. A sure way to overcome this safely is to get vaccinated.

Covid.leegality.net is our effort to help make the vaccination process easier, and encourage more people to get vaccinated. While there are multiple similar tools out there, we realised a common apprehension was of data security of personal data like email IDs. We used our extensive experience in maintaining RBI and SEBI compliant data security protocols for our eSign platform while building this tracker. So data is completely encrypted and secure.”

Established in 2016, Leegality is a unified eSign, eStamp and document workflow solution that is tailor-made for the needs of Indian businesses. The company has been helping Indian businesses break free from the shackles of paper based documentation by allowing them to sign and manage their critical paperwork in a completely digital way.

This has allowed companies to do business in a faster, easier and more secure way. Leegality’s client base includes over 750 companies from startups to the biggest banking conglomerates—such as Udaan, NoBroker, Dunzo, Razorpay, WeWork, etc. – to Group entities of HDFC, ICICI, Axis, IndusInd, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, etc.