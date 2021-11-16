Battlegrounds Mobile India’s upcoming update to bring Arcane-themed characters, content and more

Arcane Monsters from the League of Legends will also enter the fictional island of Erangel.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is teaming up with game developer and publisher Riot Games to offer exclusive in-game content with characters, locations, items inspired from the Arcane series. The modified game will be available with an update in the middle of November.

Arcane is based on the League of Legends universe and follows the origin of the two existing League champions debuted on Netflix and China’s Krafton video this month.

Arcane’s characters, game modes, items, and locations will be included with new gameplay elements in Battlegrounds Mobile India version 1.7. This will include a new theme mode called Mirror World that will take gamers to Mirror Island. This will allow you to replace your existing character with one of Arcane’s — such as Vi, Jayce, Jiynx or Caitlyn.

There will be another get in-game content including hexcrystal used to redeem supplies. Arcane Monsters from the League of Legends will also enter the fictional island of Erangel.

Another piggyback function will be included in the November update where gamers can carry their knock-out teammates and enemies. Gamers will also know the survivor Number Notification to show the number of survivors in each player zone. A smoke grade effect will be added while throwing a grenade.

Grenade indicator, jump button as a climb button, and a Hard level in the AI setting will be added as well.

Meanwhile, a recent teaser showed, the original PUBG Mobile has also received a version 1.7 update with Arcane-specific content.