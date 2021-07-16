Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 announced with Rs 1 crore prize pool up for grabs: Everything to know

According to the information released by the company, players who register for the series will need to play a total of 15 matches with their registered team during the in-game qualifier round.

Days after the launch of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, aka Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 with an attractive prize pool of upto Rs 1 crore. According to the information shared by Krafton, the prize money will be distributed among the 16 best teams that emerge as winners of the series. The company also shared that a separate website has also been designed for the event. It is to be noted that since launching Battlegrounds Mobile on July 4, this is the first esports tournament to be hosted by the company.

Details about Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

The series will span over a period of over three months and interested gaming enthusiasts can register for the series starting from July 19, the company said. So far as the model of the series is concerned, it will consist of five stages- In-Game Qualifiers, Online Qualifiers, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and Grand Finals. The first to begin will be the In-Game Qualifiers which begins on August 2 and will conclude within a week by August 8. The Online Qualifiers will be the next stage beginning from August 17 and will last for less than a month till September 12.

As the intensity and competition of the series steps up, the Quarter Finals will ensue from September 16 and will be concluded within a period of 10 days by September 26. The two last stages of the game namely Semi Finals and Grand Finals will be organised between September 30 and October 10.

According to the information released by the company, players who register for the series will need to play a total of 15 matches with their registered team during the in-game qualifier round. The top 10 matches performance will become the basis for selecting a total of 1024 teams that will participate in the next round of the series. Likewise 64 teams will be qualified to participate in the Quarter Finals round. Subsequently as the competition becomes stiffer, a total of 24 and 16 teams will be allowed to participate in the Semi Finals and Grand Finale stage of the event.

Upon the conclusion of the series, the prize pool of a whopping Rs 1 crore will be distributed among the top 16 teams with top teams entitled to a major chunk of the same.