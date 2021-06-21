Battlegrounds Mobile India reportedly sending user data to other countries including China

If these reports are found to be true, it might lead to the game being banned in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton cannot seem to catch a break in India, as merely days after the launch of Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, its replacement for the popular video game PUBG Mobile, reports have emerged that the game might be transferring user data to other countries. When the game was announced, the developers assured that its servers would be hosted in Singapore and India, but the game’s privacy policy stated that it might transfer some user data to other countries in order to be able to operate the game service or as part of the legal requirements. Now, after three days of the game’s Open Beta version being launched, reports suggest that the game is sending and receiving data from servers located in China, Moscow, the US and Hong Kong.

Also read | Battlegrounds Mobile India launch imminent as Krafton makes PUBG Mobile replacement available for early access

According to a report by IGN India, Battlegrounds Mobile India APK sent and received the data to external servers, including those hosted in China, despite the developers assuring Indian authorities that all of the game’s ties with China would be cut off. The game’s servers apparently sent data to Beijing-based China Mobile Communications servers, Tencent-run Proxima Beta servers located in Hong Kong and servers of Microsoft Azure in Mumbai, Moscow and the US. The game is also said to notify a Tencent server located in Beijing when it is being booted up.

If these reports are found to be true, it might lead to the game being banned in India, regardless of the fact that it was a special version of PUBG Mobile meant to replace the original game after the Indian government last year banned over 200 apps that were linked to China. India had been wary of the privacy of its users, afraid that China might misuse the user data that it was collecting from China-based apps, after reports emerged that the country required tech companies hosted in China to submit any data that the government sought. Accordingly, many apps, including popular video game PUBG Mobile and social media platform TikTok, were banned in India.

Now, with these reports emerging, there is no doubt that if there is any truth to this, the government would take some stringent measures against the developers.

Meanwhile, industry body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking a ban on the game, not only saying that the data is being sent to other countries, but also adding that Battlegrounds Mobile India is using some features from the banned version. CAIT is also urging Google to delist the app from its Play Store.