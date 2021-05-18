Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations open for Android users with exclusive rewards and more, here are all the details

Those who pre-register will receive these rewards automatically when the game is officially launched in the country.

Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton on Tuesday has announced starting off the pre-registrations for the mobile game app. After PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the much-anticipated game and the company has finally listed this gaming app on the Google Play Store. As the game is open for pre-registrations, the company said that players registering prior to launch of the app will be getting some special rewards. “Players pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India will get 4 amazing rewards, the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. These rewards are for fans who pre-register,” read the company statement.

It is to note that those who pre-register will receive these rewards automatically when the game is officially launched in the country. Krafton said that players who want to experience the game seamlessly have to ensure that their system meets the recommended requirements that are Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM in the mobile device. Below are some steps for users to pre-register themselves.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users who want to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India can visit the app’s Google Play Store listing.

Instead of a download option, users will see an option saying ‘Pre-register.’

After tapping on the ‘Pre-register’ button, users can register themselves.

Users can also wait till the game is launched in India and then they can install it according to availability.

Users can also un-register themselves after they have pre-registered.

The company has confirmed that the new gaming app will be a free-to-play game on mobile devices. All users can download the app from the Google Play Store when it is available. However, it is likely to have an age-cap. Further, the company did not give any information on when it is planning to launch the game.