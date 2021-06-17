Battlegrounds Mobile India launch imminent as Krafton makes PUBG Mobile replacement available for early access

Users must note that they will then be asked to log in to the Play Store using the same Google account.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is officially here, sort of. Starting today (June 17, 2021) select players, those who have pre-registered for the PUBG Mobile replacement on Google Play Store, can play the game as Krafton kicks off its “early access” programme in India. In simpler terms, the game is now available in beta for download and install for select users. The game has been long-rumoured to launch officially on June 18 and while there is no official word from Krafton on this yet, it is highly likely that we will hear something about it soon.

For now, here is how you can get early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India on your Android devices:

1. Users looking forward to playing Battlegrounds Mobile India will have to go to ‘https://bit.ly/BATTLEG_OPENBETA_FB’ from their Android mobile phone internet browser. By clicking on this link, users will be able to get on the page which is facilitating early access to the game.

2. Users need to then click on the ‘Become a Tester’ button.

3. Users will then be asked to enrol for the early access of the game by filling in their Google account. Users must ensure that the Google account they are putting in must be the same account they have used for their phone Play Store.

4. After putting in the Google account, users will be successfully registered for getting early access to the game.

5. On the same page, users will also see a ‘Get it on Play Store’ option. After clicking on the option, the users will be taken to the web version of Google Play Store.

6. Users must note that they will then be asked to log in to the Play Store using the same Google account.

7. After logging in the page will ask users for the device they are interested in downloading the game on. The game will be installed and downloaded on the device after completing the process.

8. Users running short on internet data must note that the game is expected to take at least 700 MB of additional data in the first run and only then will function on your device. After completing the above enumerated steps, users will be able to enjoy and get unhindered access to the Battlegrounds Mobile India before its official launch by the company.