Battlegrounds Mobile India formally arrives on Android, now available for all users

Moreover, the players who had been among the early users of the game also need to download a small update of the game from the Play Store which should not take them long.

Ending the wait of lakhs of gamers, Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally been launched in the country today. The game was designed as an Indian version of the PUBG Mobile which was banned by the Indian government in September last year. A few days back, the Battlegrounds Mobile India had been made available by the company under early access mode but from today onwards the game has been thrown open for all users in the country and can be downloaded from Play Store.

The developer of the game Krafton in an exuberant gesture thanked gamers from the country for their enormous support to the game and also provided players with in-game rewards. So far the game has been downloaded on 10 million devices across the country and the number of downloads is consistently rising. With the official launch of the game from today, the downloads will begin at an even faster pace.

While the game has seen its official launch for the Android users from today, the company has not revealed when it intends to launch the iOS version of the game. Days earlier, the game developer Krafton had made the game available for only those users who had registered for the early access of the game online. However, with today’s official launch, the game is downloadable for all users from Google Play Store. Moreover, the players who had been among the early users of the game also need to download a small update of the game from the Play Store which should not take them long.

In case the Update option is not visible on the Google Play Store, the players must go to the store from the device. On the store, users will be able to locate an Install option clicking on which their update of the Battlegrounds Mobile India will complete and unlock novel features of the game. The update will download the vital game files of the game which are indispensable for the smooth functioning of the game on the device.