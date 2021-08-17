Battlegrounds Mobile India clocks 50 million downloads, Krafton confirms upcoming iOS version

Krafton had earlier announced some special rewards, giving users three supply coupon crate scrap

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Within less than two months of its launch in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI has been able to clock a whopping 50 million or 5 crore downloads on Google Play Store. The development was announced by developer Krafton on Monday. Marking the achievement, the company is providing users with some rewards, including a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit. In the run up to the 50 million downloads mark, Krafton had earlier announced some special rewards, giving users three supply coupon crate scrap when the game was downloaded by 48 million and 49 million users.

While the achievement is significant, especially in the short span, it is not exactly surprising considering how popular the original title PUBG had been in India before it was banned by the Government of India due to security reasons. As per estimates, the game had a user base of 33 million in India before it was banned.

On the achievement, Krafton’s BGMI Division head Wooyol Lim said, “I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first esports tournament starting next month.”

In the statement, Krafton also confirmed an upcoming iOS version of the game in India. However, no timeline has been revealed yet, with the company only saying, “Krafton will be making announcements on the iOS version of the game very soon on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media channels.”