Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer shows multiplayer modes, 128-player support and new ‘Levolution’ feature: Launch date, India price and all you need to know

The next big excitement related to the game is the gameplay reveal that is scheduled to take place on June 13.

In an exciting development for game-lovers, Battlefield 2042 has been revealed through a trailer that depicts its game engine footage. The trailer showed Battlefield 2042 in several modes including first person multiplayer among others. In the trailer of the game, users can see how the game will pan out on various devices like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The game developed by DICE will be released on October 22, 2021. The intensity of the Battlefield 2042 game can be gauged from the fact there are as many as 128 players in the game playing at a time on next-gen consoles. The game has also incorporated huge maps to aid players in their strategy and help them alter the battlefield.

Days after the release of the trailer of the game, the makers are expected to release the actual gameplay footage on June 13. The game modes revealed in the trailer are All-Out Warfare and Hazard Zone. Soon the makers will reveal another mode at EA Play Live on July 22. While the All-Out Welfare will be a large-scale battle with several stages of conquest with as many as 128 players available on the consoles of Xbox Series X/ Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It is pertinent to note that the game will only support a maximum of 64 players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game.

An altogether novel feature shown in the trailer is that of ‘Levolution’ with a dynamic experience. The player’s capabilities have also been upgraded in equal measure with the capacity to fly around while donning wingsuits and customising the fighting weapons. The trailer has also included visuals of the Battlefield 4 move in which players can eject out of their jets while shooting down the enemy jets.

Battlefield 2042 is expected to be released on October 22 and the customers can now pre-order Battlefield 2042. The game will cost Rs 3,499 on PC and will be available via Steam, Origin, and Epic Store. On the Xbox Series X/ S, and PlayStation 5, the game will cost Rs 4,499, while for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, it will cost Rs 3,999. The next big excitement related to the game is the gameplay reveal that is scheduled to take place on June 13.