Bamchik: How this ‘Made in India’ TikTok-like short video app aims to be different

Short-video platform Bamchik: Ever since TikTok was banned in India last year, several new short-video platforms have cropped, including Moj, Instagram’s Reels, Josh, etc. Now, another Made in India short video platform, called ‘Bamchik’, is entering the stakes. Much like TikTok and other such platforms, Bamchik is aiming to provide a platform where users can make short videos to showcase their talents while offering others entertainment. In order to understand more about the app and how it is different from the already available platforms, Financial Express Online’s Bulbul Dhawan spoke to Bamchik’s CMO and Co-founder Udit Pathak and Founder and Director Pulkit Kochhar in a joint interaction.

“All we envision is to provide a space so that the users can drop their inhibitions, take the center stage and showcase their talent coupled with innovation and creativity. We just want to provide them limitless entertainment, fun, and crazy times,” they said. “However, what we would also like to share is that this app will also be a place for promoting various social causes. In the near future, we will be launching various features through which we will help NGOs collect donations and will help small businesses secure crowdfunding to grow and proliferate.”

How was the idea of the app conceived?

Hailing from the entertainment industry and having spent a lot of time in Mumbai amongst artists, be it dancers, singers, actors, or stand-up comedians, I (Pulkit) realised that India is home to a diverse variety of talent in abundance. But unfortunately, artists struggle in the absence of the right platform and mentorship. During this time, I also recognised that consumers craved entertainment and that there was a gap – they weren’t receiving what they were expecting.

Additionally, there weren’t any local apps supporting the Indian talent and content creator community and I felt this could be the right entrepreneurial venture that would focus on both the talent and the quality, creativity, and innovation of content rather than the quantity.

Being a creative soul myself, I desired to do something out of the box and wanted to come up with a product that would stand out from the crowd in the market, and hence Bamchik was conceptualised.

All these reasons collectively prompted me to ideate Bamchik app, a short video creation app that would provide the appropriate platform and relevant opportunities to the people to come forward and showcase their talent.

We take pride in sharing that we are a one-of-its-kind app in the market and we are offering distinct features. As for the future plans, all in all, we want to make Bamchik huge and take it to the global levels via the power of talent.

What are the key features and who is the target audience for Bamchik?

Bamchik is an app for users across all age groups. It is free from restrictions of age, gender, culture, etc. We curated the app keeping the fact into consideration that in the present times, not only youngsters but kids, middle-aged, and even the elderly generation use short video apps for entertainment.

The first feature that we would like to highlight is that we have a unique user interface with no ad interruption. Secondly, we have our Bamchik original music that has been curated by diverse artists, is creative and peppy, and will add life to the short video content of the creators.

Adding to it, one of the major distinguishing features of our app is that we organise thematic weekly contests across four categories- Social, LOL, Challenge, and Talent. Whosoever wins the contest will receive cash prizes from Bamchik app. Furthermore, we also have a feature, Spotlight, where users will be able to have a glimpse of the innovative original content along with celebrity videos.

Along with these features, we are offering various AR filters so that creators can enhance their content, beauty filters to sharpen their facial features, and background filters to give an artsy and creative finish to the backdrop of their videos.

The idea is that the more followers the creators will have, the closer they will get to having a Bamchik verified user profile with a blue tick. Additionally, as and when the users will garner followers, they will earn Bamchik stars that will further entitle them to win rewards both in cash and kind, subject to the community guidelines.

What are the unique points of Bamchik as against its very popular and established competitors?

Every feature of Bamchik app comes with an added advantage and makes it unique and quirky. We have incorporated all the features in a way that will benefit the users with the sole aim to offer a unique user interface along with unlimited fun and entertainment.

Talking about the competitors, we don’t really believe that we have any direct competition. We are a one-of-a-kind short video application made in India that provides a musical and unique no-ad interruption user interface along with offering transparency and a platform for artists to come forward and share their talent with the globe.

Is there any subscription or payment model or any premium features? If so, what are they?

As of now, we are not working with a subscription-based model and we can’t really say anything about incorporating the same in the future.

What is the model of cash rewards?

We will offer cash rewards to the users but there will be an eligibility criterion for the same.

Earning the rewards can be done in two ways – either the user wins the weekly theme-based contests across four different categories or they earn Bamchik stars of a specified amount and they will then be eligible to win cash prizes subject to the community guidelines.

In the times ahead, we will also plan to introduce the feature of live polling for the contests that will ensure transparency, and only the creator with the most innovative and creative content on the basis of public response will win.