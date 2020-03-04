Balancing The Books: Tally reports, now on web browsers

Tejas Goenka

Traditionally Tally has been a desktop offering, providing seamless accounting, inventory and tax compliance solution to businesses in India and in overseas markets, especially Africa, South East Asia and Middle East. Today, it caters to more than six million users across industries in over 100 countries.

Keeping up with the changing times, the Bangalore-based business management software provider has introduced its latest solution, Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.6, bringing the Tally experience to web browsers. “With this release, Tally aims to assist businesses access critical business data anywhere through any device, securely and privately, while keeping the data on the customer’s machines itself,” Tejas Goenka, managing director, Tally Solutions, told FE in an interview.

Basically, the new Tally offering empowers entrepreneurs with business information such as business reports and invoices. This will be accessible to them on web browsers, removing the need to have a particular type of computer or device to install Tally for the access. “This is easily one of our most awaited releases,” said Goenka, who spearheads research, engineering, product management, strategy and business development in the company.

“With more and more people on the move, the need to see their data, and take decisions anytime, anywhere, is going to transform the ease of doing business. We were clear that we wanted our small business customers to continue having physical control of their business data, and not worry about the possible risks of it going outside their office. While customers are willing to trust us with its custody, we believe it would be unfair to both command and demand that kind of trust,” he said.

“At the same time, the need to see their data on any device, anywhere, was equally—and perhaps—more critical. The breakthrough created by our engineers is to give our customers the best of both worlds. They remain in custody of their business data, while getting access to it using a simple web browser. It is our first major product release towards the journey of bringing even more powerful solutions which leverage the internet for our customers,” Goenka informed.

Even on the web browser, users of Release 6.6 will experience the simplicity and drill-down capability of Tally, which has become its hallmark over the years. So, not only will they get the top-level reports like Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss, Stock Summary, Bills Payable/Receivable, etc., but also be able to drill down to the actual transactions. Every report, including the transactions, can be converted into a PDF and further forwarded to relevant people.

With Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.6, customers can access business data maintained by their in-house accountant or by an outsourced accountant/CA; generate financial statements/MIS reports securely without depending on anyone; easily get access to business information when you are way from office.

Amongst one of the few software product companies in the world, Tally is also a pioneer in building its own technology stack and language—Tally Definition Language (TDL), an application development language of Tally. TDL has been developed to provide users with the flexibility and power to extend the default capabilities of Tally for rapid development, rendering, data management and integration with external applications, making it extremely adaptable and flexible to customer requirements.

Talking about the company’s expansion plans, Goenka said, “Business has increased dramatically in the last three years because of GST. We now have more than 850 employees. In the next three to four years, we will focus our efforts on expanding our operations in Africa, South East Asia and Middle East.”