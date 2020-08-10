Bada Business eyes over 200% revenue growth

Set up in 2019, Bada Business offers digital business learning courses ranging from two months to two years, especially for those who are unable to access formal management education.

Edtech major Bada Business is eyeing over 200% increase in revenue this year, with expansion plans including 75 new offices in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, 100 new courses and hiring 500 new people.

It became popular since the lockdown started in March, and said that it expects to clock revenue of about Rs 200 crore this year, over last year's Rs 60 crore. It also plans to set up offices in Nepal and Bangladesh.

“We have major growth plans; over the next two quarters we aim to double the number of our branch offices to 150 from the current 75,” said Vivek Bindra, founder & CEO, Bada Business.

It has about 1 lakh paid users, and is looking for a fund-raising round this year. “We do not have any outside investors so far, but will now look to raise funds to fund the next phase of growth,” added Bindra.