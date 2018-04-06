Bad news for Mac Pro fans! Here’s what Apple said about highly-anticipated workstation

The reason behind the delay in the launch of Mac Pro is said to be the disturbance that it will produce for other pro-focused products such as iMac Pro.

While Apple refreshed the iPad lineup with the launch of the 2018 model of iPad 9.7-inch at the education event held on March 27, it is not planning to upgrade the Mac Pro anytime soon. The Apple Mac Pro refreshed model is now said to have been delayed until sometime next year. Last year, Apple told many concerned over Mac Pro that it would bring a bumped-up version as late as this year. However, new reports suggest that the Mac Pro users might have to wait for one more year as Apple is poised to launch the upgraded Mac Pro model only in 2019.

The reason behind the delay in the launch of Mac Pro is said to be the disturbance that it will produce for other pro-focused products such as iMac Pro. Tom Bogger, senior director of Mac Hardware Product Marketing, Apple, told TechCrunch that people should wait for the newer Mac Pro as it is “a 2019 product”. He further added, “We know that there’s a lot of customers today that are making purchase decisions on the iMac Pro and whether or not they should wait for the Mac Pro.” Apple is being succinct and explicit about the Mac Pro so as to give the right idea to the people who are awaiting the launch of Mac Pro to save themselves from spending money on the iMac Pro models.

Apple has also created a team called the Pro Workflow Team that is solely focused on the development of Pro devices. John Ternus, who heads the Pro Workflow Team, was quoted as saying, “We said in the meeting last year that the pro community isn’t one thing. It’s very diverse. There are many different types of pros and obviously, they go really deep into the hardware and software and are pushing everything to its limit.” He further added, “So one thing you have to do is we need to be engaging with the customers to really understand their needs. Because we want to provide complete pro solutions, not just deliver big hardware, which we’re doing and we did it with iMac Pro.”

Apple SVP Phil Schiller said that the company acknowledges that the customers and developers eyeing the Pro products and their expectations, reports TechCrunch. “We recognize that they want to hear more from us. And so we want to communicate better with them. We want them to understand the importance they have for us, we want them to understand that we’re investing in new Macs — not only new MacBook Pros and iMacs but Mac Pros for them, we want them to know we are going to work on a display for a modular system,” Schiller said.