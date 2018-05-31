Baba Ramdev’s desi messenger app ‘Kimbho’ goes off Google Play Store hours after launch

Barely hours after its launch, Baba Ramdev’s much-publicised desi messenger app Kimbho was removed from Google Play Store.

Barely hours after its launch, Baba Ramdev’s much-publicised desi messenger app Kimbho — touted as India’s answer to WhatsApp — was removed from Google Play Store. Even though there is no official confirmation on why this app was removed, reports suggest that the step was taken after cybersecurity experts termed it a ‘security disaster’ highlighting how users’ messages could be breached without much trouble. The app cannot be found on Play Store any more but those who had downloaded it earlier can continue to use Kimbho.

The application was launched by Patanjali Communication on Wednesday with an aim to take on Facebook-owned WhatsApp in India. “Now Bharat will speak. After launching SIM cards, Baba Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now Whats App will be given competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store,” Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted.

Kimbho came with a tagline of “Ab Bharat Bolega” and had features to share text, audio, photos, videos, stickers, quickies, location, GIFs, and doodle, according to its brief on the Google Play Store.

The launch had also left people wondering what Kimbho means till Patanjali spokesperson explained the meaning in a tweet. He revealed that Kimbho is a Sanskrit parley used to ask about someone’s well-being. Kimbho can be said to be the Sanskrit equivalent of ‘Hello, how are you’ or What’s up’.

“Kimbho is used in Sanskrit for asking someone’s well-being. Jike we say – Kimbho bhaiya..means how are you and what is happening? Now India will speak Kimbho, now India will ask …kimbho,” the tweet read.

The app was launched days after Patanjali had come up with Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards that can be chared for Rs 144 and offer users unlimited calls throughout the country, 2 GB data and send 100 SMSes.

The company had announced that initially, these SIM cards will only be available for Patanjali employees and office bearers. It said that after the complete rollout of the SIM cards, customers will get a 10 percent discount on Patanjali products.