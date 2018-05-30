Baba Ramdev takes on Whatsapp! After Patanjali SIM, launches Kimbho – Desi messaging app

Baba Ramdev launched Kimbho. (Play Store)

After launching Patanjali-BSNL Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards,Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday launched a new ‘desi’ messaging application to take on WhatsApp. Named as ‘Kimbho’, the app has been launched under Ramdev’s flagship company Patanjali. The Ayurved company’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted: “Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, baba Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now WhatsApp will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store.”

The tagline for Kimbho is “Ab Bharat Bolega”. Earlier on May 27, Ramdev launched Patanjali-BSNL Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards. Initially, only the employees and office bearers of Patanjali will be able to avail the benefits of the SIM card. After its full-fledged launch, people will reportedly get discount of 10 per cent on Patanjali products with this card. (ANI)

About Kimbho?

“Kimbho is a real messaging app and empowered private and group chat with free phone and video calling. It has dozens of amazing features to share text, audio, photos, videos, stickers, quickies, location, GIF, doodle and more,” reads its description on Google PLay Store.

Patanjali Communication, as mention on play store claims that the app is fast and its powered by advance socket technology which ensures instant, real-time messaging. Also, every message sent is encrypted by AES. Kimbho supports ghost chatting, auto delete messages.

Apart from this, the Patanjali Communications on Google Play store wrote that Kimbho privacy feature and saves no data of the users on their servers or cloud.

The app can also be personalised by creating themes. Users can pick their favourite wallpaper and get fresh experience every time. The app currently has 1000 plus downloads and is 22 GB in size.