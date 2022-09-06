Realme C33 budget smartphone with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price

Realme C33 starting at Rs 8,999 will be available on September 12 on all online and retail channels.

Realme C33 was launched today in India. Realme C33 is now part of the Realme’s entry level C-series smartphone. The all-new smartphone comes with a 50MP main camera and a 6.5-inch display. The smartphone will be available in three colours – Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue and Night Sea. The handset will be available on September 12, 12 noon starting at Rs 8,999.

REALME C33 PRICE IN INDIA, SALE DATE

Realme C33 has been launched in two variants: 3 GB + 32 GB which has been priced Rs 8,999. Whereas the other variant 4 GB + 64 GB has been priced at Rs 9,999. The smartphone will be available in three colour options- Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue and Night Sea. The smartphone will go on sale starting 12th September 2022, 12 noon onwards on relame.com, Flipkart and other mainline channels.

REALME C33 SPECS, FEATURES

Realme C33’s back panel design is made using micron-level processing and lithography technology which creates a line pattern on the back casing, Realme says. Instead of the regular plastic back case, Realme C33 has adopted both PC and PMMA materials. This will give a translucent visual effect. It doesn’t end here, the device will also come with an 8.3mm ultra-slim body and the display screen of 6.5-inch.

As for photography, Realme C33 comes with a 50MP AI primary camera. Other camera features include Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse and Panoramic view Mode. The device also comes with the CHDR algorithm.

In terms of battery, the Realme C33 will come equipped with 5000mAh battery which is said to last for up to 37 days on standby and even support Ultra-Saving Mode which will provide up to 1.8 hours of calling time even with just 15 percent battery.

Under the hood, the smartphone will sport a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, Realme C33 will be the first C-series smartphone to come equipped with Android 12 out- of- the- box. The smartphone also supports a side-fingerprint sensor for security.

