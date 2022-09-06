Watch: DALL-E  AI software helps artists see what’s inside famous paintings

Open AI which is an AI research and deployment company which has recently added a new “outpointing” function to its text-to-image AI model, DALL-E. This system will help in generating new visuals which will further expand the borders of any given picture. Users will be able to extend their creativity by adding several visual elements to the picture or they can even their own twist.

In the painting, “Girl with a Pearl Earring”, one can see how the AI software, DALL-E along with the help of human prompting, “imagines” what might be outside the frame. As per the time lapse video shared by Open AI, it is shown what the artist, August Kamp, has created by using his imagination. What might the original image show us as shadows. The artist has broken down that and put objects in place of that.

According to Open AI more than million people are currently using the DALLE-E software which helps them to generate creative images. Several digital artists around the world have created unique images with the Outpainting feature.

DALL-E needed a little bit of upgrades so as to differentiate it from other growing competitors AI softwares like it.

DALL-E is currently available to almost a million users via a beta program. Every beta user will get 50 free image generations in the first next month and later on 15 additional uses each month after. Users will then be able to purchase 115 extra image generations for $15.

The use of DALL-E has already caused a huge disruption in the creative industry especially among traditional artists. Artists have already started contemplating as to how this will impact the future of fine art. It is expected that in the near future this technology will be highly used for animation.

