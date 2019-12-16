AWS Cloud: Making businesses work better

AWS CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon Web Services (AWS), hailed by industry analysts as the world’s most comprehensive cloud platform, is making the most of the “Embrace the Cloud” mega trend. Customers – fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies – are using AWS to lower costs, increase agility and innovate faster.

AWS has significantly more services and more features than any other cloud provider – from infrastructure technologies such as compute, storage, and database to emerging technologies, such as ML and AI, data lakes and analytics, and IoT, says AWS CEO Andy Jassy.

What makes AWS the leading cloud platform? Here are two real-life examples from closer home that are leveraging AWS cloud services.

Mahindra Electric

It’s the pioneer of electric vehicle (EV) technology in India. Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, believes the future is going to be electric and digital, and hence mobility solutions is one of the key pillars in the company’s business strategy. As the EV ecosystem develops to accommodate more EVs and various transportation choices, there is a need to provide the infrastructure to support an electric-led mobility system. “We have developed a digital platform called NEMO (Next-Generation Mobility) and launched it last year,” he says.

NEMO, a cloud-based platform, addresses the barriers of adoption of EVs such as range anxiety, battery performance, etc., and provides deeper insights into the vehicle performance, based on its experience of over 175 million on-road km, he says. The platform enables a new set of business models around shared mobility (i.e., ride hailing, corporate mobility, last mile/first mile, car rentals, etc.,) and allows fleet operators to seamlessly manage a fleet of EVs using features such as fleet management, location services, trip planning, maintenance, and so on. Individual users can also connect their EVs to NEMO.

“Given the need for real-time data ingestion and real-time notification to users, and the demands of reliability, scale and performance in tandem with the future EV growth in India, we set up the NEMO platform on AWS Cloud, relying on its depth and breadth of cloud services. We are leveraging the serverless architecture on AWS to innovate and scale faster. AWS managed services have built-in security measures so as to handle data in a secure manner Now, Mahindra Electric is better equipped to quickly scale up EV and connected mobility goals,” he adds.

Freshworks

Freshworks delivers customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes to court, close and keep their customers for life. Freshworks Customer-for-Life Cloud establishes a common tech platform across all of the company’s customer engagement products. Unlike other SaaS vendors, Freshworks works right out of the box, and scales to meet the needs of both SMB and mid-market/ enterprise customers.

“Our nine-plus years partnership with AWS allows us to powerfully scale,” says Tejas Bhandarkar, head of platform product management, Freshworks. “Freshworks is one of the earliest adopters of AWS infrastructure and services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Simple Storage Service, Amazon Relational Database Service, Amazon Redshift, etc. For instance, with Freshworks platform and AWS Lambda, developers can quickly spin up apps that run at AWS scale, performance and security. Our customers have 2,500 integration apps at their disposal and we see about 200 million app invocations a month.”

Last year, it added several features that are built on conversational and customer experience Artificial Intelligence (AI). “We have leveraged services like Amazon SageMaker that enables us to build and maintain thousands of customer use-case driven machine learning (ML) models. Amazon SageMaker has helped us reduce average time taken to develop ML models from 27 hours to 33 minutes,” he informs.