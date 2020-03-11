AVSAR: Tagging talent to businesses

We observed how there was a severe gap between the superlative pool of talent and existing market opportunities, and we wanted to address this by being the point of convergence here. — Navneet Singh, CEO & founder, AVSAR

The Avsar journey took off with its inception in December 2016, in Bengaluru. To start with, the beginnings were humble with a team of 12 members, and, four clients. But that changed rapidly. “The last five years have seen a rapid growth for the HR tech industry and the technology for this space continues to develop and evolve. Employers today are looking for access to technology solutions that will address every need of the employees,” says CEO and founder, Navneet Singh.

Cut to present. Avsar has emerged as a a young, yet fast-growing, next-gen HR services provider catering to a plethora of verticals in the recruitment ecosystem. It is present in over 180 locations across 24 states and caters to over 150 clients; the diverse clientele includes biggies such as Walmart, Flipkart, GooglePay, Paytm, Makemytrip India, Cars24.com, Amazon, Swiggy, and Livpure, etc.

“The idea behind starting Avsar was simple: Tag talents to businesses,” says Singh. “We observed how there was a severe gap between the superlative pool of talent and existing market opportunities, and we wanted to address this by being the point of convergence here. “At present, we are handling the payroll of 10,000-plus individuals and have achieved the target revenue of Rs 200 crore.”

According to Singh, the HR industry will increasingly leverage AI/ML technologies to identify data opportunities as well as to improve internal workflow, etc. HR personnel would be seen deploying and increasing their usage of blind-hiring technology to remove unconscious bias from entire hiring process. Other influential and more prevalent factors in the space would be employee engagement software, agile workforce, flexible working options, emergence of Gen Z in the workforce, and more emphasis on employer branding, among others.

“Technology in any business’ operations is a growing necessity,” says Singh. “For instance, recruitment tools and HRM software act as our central platforms. And these have modules that allow employees to access payroll services, benefits management, and performance management. Integration of AI in HRMS, integration of WhatsApp in on-boarding tools, chatbots, ESS (Employee Self Service) are some of our strategic and tactical plans.”

Singh signs off: “We wish to expand our operations across all the states of India in the coming financial year.”