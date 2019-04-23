Want to know if you were killed by Thanos? Here’s how to see your fate

Marvel Avengers: Endgame will determine the fate of the lost superheroes, as well as Thanos, who simply had to snap his fingers to instantaneously obliterate half of the universe. The supervillain Thanos, in the penultimate franchise Avengers: Infinity War, blew up a large chunk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, popularly called the MCU, but what if you were a part of the imaginary world that has nearly been devastated. A new website now lets you become a part of the ultimate fight between the Marvel superheroes - Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Captain Marvel among others - and Thanos who killed the life on earth for his mad obsession. Called DidThanosKill.Me (that\u2019s the URL), the website will decide your fate if you were mercilessly wiped out on the doomsday or if you were fortunate enough to make it out alive. You cannot change the outcome even if you wish to change the hand your imaginary fate has dealt you. There is no interactive content on the website - the moment you hit the enter button after inserting the URL, it will randomise your fate in a jiffy. If you think refreshing the page will change your fate, you must accept your destiny because the outcome is the same every time. You are either spared by Thanos or killed by him in the catastrophe. The longest ever movie by Marvel will see the superheroes, who were spared by Thanos last time, embark the revenge trip to kill the titan, Thanos. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr, playing Iron Man, Chris Evans, playing Captain America, Scarlett Johansson, playing Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo, playing the Hulk, Paul Rudd, playing Ant-Man, Jeremy Renner, playing Hawkeye, Josh Brolin, playing Thanos, Bradley Cooper, playing Rocket Raccoon, Brie Larson, playing Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan, playing Nebula, and Anthony Mackie, playing Falcon, among others. The Avengers: Endgame tickets are currently up for pre-booking in Indian theatres but if you are reading this story now, there may not be seats available. According to BookMyShow, the final franchise to the decade-long mission of Avengers has shattered all the records at the box office. The advance ticket sale crossed the 1 million mark with 18 tickets sold per second on the website. Russo Brothers, who have directed the movie bidding adios to the third phase of MCU, were in India recently to talk about how India has contributed to the success of Marvel movies across the globe. The response by MCU fans in India has been overwhelming, they said, so much so that they would play the video of Indian fans cheering and shrieking in the theatres, for encouragement.