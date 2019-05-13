Avanta India takes 20K sq ft office space on lease in Delhi to open co-working centre

By: |
Published: May 13, 2019 12:04:25 PM

The new centre will have 280 seats, he said, adding that the company charges anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 per seat depending on location.

We understand that operating out-of-business centres is convenient and cost-effective than just renting an office space, thus we make sure that our clients get every opportunity to thrive,? he said. (Representative Image)

Co-working firm Avanta India has taken 20,000 sq ft office space on lease in central Delhi to open a new centre with an investment of Rs 10 crore, as part of an expansion plan to encash rising demand of flexible workspace. Avanta India, part of UK-based Avanta group, currently has five operational business centres, all in the national capital region (NCR). These five centres are spread over 1.2 lakh sq ft and has 1,200 seating capacity. “We have taken on lease 20,000 sq ft office space in Kasturba Gandhi Marg near Connaught Place, Delhi. This will be our sixth centre,” Avanta India MD Nakul Mathur said.

The new centre will have 280 seats, he said, adding that the company charges anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 per seat depending on location. Mathur said the company would invest Rs 10 crore on setting up of this new centre, to be operational next month, adding that the company was looking at expanding in new cities. The company, as well as all of its five operational centres, are profitable, he said.”For over a decade, we have been providing top-class flexible office spaces and services in India. We understand that operating out-of-business centres is convenient and cost-effective than just renting an office space, thus we make sure that our clients get every opportunity to thrive,” he said.

In September 2008, Avanta started operations from Statesman House in Connaught Place as its first business centre in the national capital. According to a recent report from CBRE, co-working operators have leased 2.9 million sq ft of area, largely office space, during January-March 2019 across seven major cities – a jump of nearly four folds from the year-ago period, to meet rising demand for shared and flexible workplace.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Avanta India takes 20K sq ft office space on lease in Delhi to open co-working centre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition