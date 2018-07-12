Avail mammoth discount of up to Rs 38,000 on Google Pixel 2 – Check how to avail this offer on Flipkart

Flipkart will be hosting its ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale from July 16 and will go until July 19. (Reuters)

Flipkart will be hosting its ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale from July 16 and will go until July 19. During the sale, customers will get to avail top deals in 80 plus categories across Mobiles, Laptops, Cameras, TVs, Washing Machines, Clothing, Footwear, Beauty, Toys, Home Decor, Furniture, and many more products. However, the most attractive offer is on Google Pixel 2. Originally priced at Rs 70,000, Flipkart is offering the smartphone for Rs 42,999. It is a discount of Rs 27,001. There is also a guaranteed buyback value up to Rs 37,000. There is also a cashback of Rs 8,000 and an extra Rs 3000 off on exchange, according to Flipkart. The discount will be of Rs 38,001.

The sale will start at 4 PM on July 16th and will run until the end of July 19th. With a focus on enhancing the customer experience, the company will also offer easy payment options for purchasing products. Customers can avail 10% Instant Discount on their SBI Credit Cards.

Flipkart will also offer other affordable shopping solutions such as No Cost EMIs with Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards, EMI on Debit Cards, Product Exchange offers, Buy Back Guarantee and Cardless Credit.

Google Pixel 2 specifications:-

Google Pixel 2 smartphone was launched in November 2017. The smartphone features a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels. The Google Pixel 2 is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The US phone maker boasts 64GB of internal storage which is not expandable. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Google Pixel 2 packs a 12.2-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Google Pixel 2 runs Android 8.0.0 and is powered by a 2700mAh non-removable battery. It measures 145.70 x 69.70 x 7.80 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 143.00 grams.

The Google Pixel 2 is a single SIM (GSM) smartphone that accepts a Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).

Sensors on the phone include Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope and Barometer.