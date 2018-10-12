Avail free Netflix, ZEE5 subscription, and benefits up to Rs 4,500 on your Airtel connection: Here’s how

Airtel has announced benefits for its prepaid and postpaid customers

Airtel on Friday announced the launch of its new digital platform called #AirtelThanks, which will entitle the customers with ‘exclusive’ gifts. Airtel has said its mobile customers who commit an average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 100 monthly will be eligible for additional benefits with no extra charge. The benefits include premium content on Netflix and ZEE5, offers on smartphones, and online shopping vouchers.

The Airtel customers who have subscribed to the Infinity Postpaid plan worth Rs 499 or more will be eligible to avail three months of free Netflix membership worth Rs 1,500. Airtel will credit three vouchers of Rs 500 each to the subscriber’s Airtel account that they can redeem on Netflix. This offers is valid for both new and existing customers. The eligible customers can head to Airtel TV or MyAirtel app to avail the Netflix free subscription benefit.

For the Airtel customers who commit Rs 999 monthly on their prepaid or postpaid connection, a complimentary subscription of ZEE5 will be given to access the premium content on the platform. It can be availed on the Airtel TV app.

The Airtel prepaid customers who buy a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone in the Big Billion Days sale will get ‘special’ benefits of up to Rs 4,500 over and above 100GB data as a bonus. This will be available to the customers who recharge with Rs 199, Rs 249, or Rs 448. Airtel said that it will announce #AirtelThanks benefits for the V-Fiber customers “soon”.

Commenting on the announcement of the launch of #AirtelThanks, Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “We are obsessed with delighting our customers and our aim is to enable a differentiated experience for them. #AirtelThanks is our biggest initiative to celebrate our relationships with customers by making them feel extra special. This is a win-win program for our customers and partners. It offers brands the opportunity to reach customers with highly targeted offerings. We have received very enthusiastic response from our partners and look forward to building #AirtelThanks into a large scale ‘telco-brand’ collaboration property.”